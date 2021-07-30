A powerful and influential business or company is not that only generates handsome revenue per year but also holds a great positive impact on partners, suppliers, employees' lives, and even on society as a whole. Large revenue generation is quite a big league but spreading positive vibes along with it is extraordinary.

Staring out initially selling hand products at 2013 she expanded her business by selling on giant e-commerce marketplaces like Flipkart, Amazon. She intended to share knowledge with other e-commerce entrepreneurs and guide them on how to sell products online. Many entrepreneurs, business enterprises think of making their business presence prominent online, but only a few think of sharing their experience and knowledge with other newbies. And here lies the difference between Nivetha and other e-commerce business professionals.

How Nivetha Managed to Control Her Destiny

Nivetha started her career in a conventional way primarily: graduated from SVCE in software engineering and got immediate placement in a reputed firm. Her head was on a continuous tussle; whether she wants to continue her career in this way or follow her dream to become an entrepreneur.

With selling products online via giant e-commerce marketplaces like Amazon, Flipkart, she set the foundation of her dreams. A couple of months after that, Nivetha started her own e-commerce consultancy agency named Newgenmax to help other entrepreneurs, sellers in their online businesses.

What Newgenmax Offer

Newgenmax is the brainchild of Nivetha who wanted to go beyond providing just a list of services. It provides a range of services from e-commerce account setup and management, product listing, website development, product photography, logo designing, web hosting, resumes writing, to GST registration and filing, to name a few. But most of all, Mrs. Nivetha Muralidharan helps sellers, online business newbies all over the world in successfully managing their business online through her courses.

Her flair in selling products has led the company to the high-peak of success. After brilliantly handling 1000+ projects across 6 countries, she grew interest in sharing her experience with others. And this interest turned into pleasure later.

Why Nivetha Is Different from Other Business Personalities?

She is not just an e-commerce seller or the owner of an online marketing consultancy. She is like a torchbearer, holding the light in her hand; a way finder, showing millions of business owners the right path to run their business successfully with minimum investment.

Currently, she organizes numerous workshops sharing effective methods and strategies of setting up an online business with minimum investment. From scrambling business owners, housewives, to even students, have found her workshops extremely beneficial to their business growth or startups.

Business owners come and go. But, only a few of them thinks to leave an impact of their business ideas, success on people and the society as a whole. Mrs. Nivetha Muralidharan is one of them. Her business insights, her strategies, have successfully dragged countless business owners, entrepreneurs, from a close failure to sure success. She has inspired housewives to dig up their talent and startup their own business online.

Awards, Achievements

Nivetha Muralidharan is Amazon ATES, Amazon spn, Flipkart partner, and Shopify partner. She has received the Flipstar award and South Indian Women Achiever Award.