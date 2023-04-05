Good Friday, a sorrowful day for the Christians, where one commemorates the Crucifixion of Jesus Christ and his death at Calvary. Good Friday is observed during the Holy Week and its date varies every year. This year, Good Friday falls on April 7 and once again it is time to remind all non-Christian friends to not extend wishes to their Christian friends on Good Friday just because it has the term ‘Good’. There is a major reason why this day, also known as Holy Friday and Great Friday, is called ‘Good Friday’. Good Friday 2023 Date, Meaning, History, Significance: All You Need To Know About the Day That Marks the Crucifixion of Jesus Christ.

In order to pay the debt for the sins done by humankind, Jesus died on the cross for us. As John 3:16-17 rightly explains, “For God so loved the world, that he gave his only begotten Son, that whosoever believeth in him should not perish, but have everlasting life. For God sent not his Son into the world to condemn the world; but that the world through him might be saved.” Jesus’ sacrifice, his own life, shows the depth of love for us and the lengths taken to save us from our sins.

Crucifixion Scene In The Movie The Passion Of The Christ

Jesus death was God’s plan to save mankind and it is one the most unimaginable sacrifices made. The Bible verse Mark 10: 34 reads, “They will mock Him and spit on Him, and scourge Him and kill Him, and three days later He will rise again.” Every Good Friday, the Christians remember the death of Jesus Christ and because He died on the cross, we received the gift of eternal life. Hence, the ‘Good’ deed that He did for the forgiveness of the sins of the world, this sorrowful day is called as Good Friday. By wishing a Christian brethren a ‘Happy Good Friday’, one would end up hurting their religious sentiments. Which Days During Holy Week 2023 Should You Be Wishing On? From Good Friday to Easter Sunday, Know the Right Way to Extend Greetings & Quotes to Mark the Spiritual Occasion in Christianity.

Good Friday is a day of fasting, prayer and abstinence. Christians around the world go to church to offer prayers, attend the Holy Service by dressing up in black and white clothes, join the Way of the Cross honouring life, death and resurrection of Jesus and kiss the feet of Christ on the cross.

