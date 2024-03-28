Biblical movies are making a strong comeback, akin to a captivating tale resurfacing after a challenging period. Noteworthy films like Noah, The Passover Plot, and The Passion of the Christ have made a significant impact, boasting compelling storylines that have endured over time. As we approach Good Friday, these films offer ideal opportunities to reflect on important themes, providing diverse perspectives on timeless stories. They serve as perfect choices for contemplation and inspiration during this sacred time. Easter 2024: From Rise of the Guardians to Easter Evil, 7 Cheesy B-Movies You Can Watch Ahead of the Spring Holiday.

So gather with loved ones, and immerse yourself in these compelling narratives. So, grab some popcorn and get ready for a journey of faith and inspiration this Good Friday. Check out the list here:

The Passion of the Christ (2013)

This film is hailed as one of the most impactful and significant ever made, embodying themes of faith and sacrifice that resonate deeply with the human spirit. Offering a reverent portrayal, it focuses on the final twelve hours of Jesus' life on earth, delivering a poignant and profound depiction of his journey.

Pilate and Others (1972)

Andrzej Wajda directs a compelling retelling of the trial of Yeshua Ha-Notsri, overseen by prosecutor Pontius Pilate who, despite his belief in the innocence of the accused, is coerced into condemning him to death. Set in contemporary Germany, this adaptation offers a fresh and thought-provoking take on the biblical story.

The Passover Plot (1976)

This 1976 drama film, is based on the conspiratorial book of the same name by Hugh J Schonfield, published in 1965. Directed by Michael Campus, the film features Zalman King in the role of Yeshua (Jesus), alongside a cast including Harry Andrews, Hugh Griffith, Dan Hedaya, Donald Pleasence, and Scott Wilson.

Noah (2014)

Inspired by the Biblical tale, a man haunted by visions of an impending apocalyptic flood takes steps to safeguard his family from the catastrophe.

Exodus: Gods and kings (2024)

For four centuries, the Hebrews have endured enslavement in Egypt. Moses, a true Hebrew raised as an Egyptian prince, confronts his brother Rameses as he obeys God's command to free his fellow Hebrews from bondage. The film portrays Moses' inner journey as he responds to God's call.

Choosing a biblical movie to watch this Good Friday can indeed be challenging, given the vast array of options available. However, we've narrowed down the selection to a few standout choices. We'd love to hear which one you're planning to watch and which one is your favourite.

