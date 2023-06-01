Rampur, June 1: A video clip of two boys involved in public display of affection (PDA) on a scooty in Uttar Pradesh's Rampur district has surfaced on the social media. It shows the two boys in a kiss during their ride on the two-wheeler. Guys Kissing in UP Viral Video: Boys Indulge in Passionate Lip-Lock on Moving Scooty in Rampur, Manhunt Launched.

Responding to the video clip, the Rampur police tweeted that they are looking into the matter. The tweet read: "The concerned (purportedly traffic dept.) have been directed to take necessary action." Boys Kissing on Triple Ride in UP Video: Rampur Police Checking CCTV Footages to Locate Scooty After Clip of Guys Lip-Locking on Moving Moped Bike Went Viral.

Video of Boys Kissing on Moving Scooty in Rampur:

Rampur Police React to Viral Video of Guys Kissing on Moving Scooty:

किये गये टवीट के सम्बन्ध में आवश्यक कार्यवाही हेतु संबंधित को निर्देशित किया गया है। — Rampur police (@rampurpolice) May 31, 2023

Earlier this year, two girls from Tamil Nadu were seen hugging and kissing one another when the bike was in motion. More recently, a young couple was seen in a video clip kissing on a motorbike in Lucknow.

