In view of the rising air pollution in Delhi, indefinite holidays have been declared in primary schools across the national capital. Primary schools will remain shut tomorrow onwards till the pollution situation in the National capital improves. "We are taking all steps to control the pollution situation. In lieu of that, we are shutting down all primary schools in Delhi from tomorrow. We are also shutting down outdoor activities for all classes above class 5," Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said. The Air Quality Index (AQI) in Delhi continued to be in the "severe" category on Friday. Haze covered the Delhi-NCR skies further reducing the visibility in morning. Delhi Air Pollution: Supreme Court Agrees To Hear on November 10 Plea on Worsening Air Quality in National Capital.

Holidays Declared in Delhi Primary Schools:

Primary schools in Delhi to be shut tomorrow onwards till the pollution situation in the National capital improves pic.twitter.com/XOIrB16nCL — ANI (@ANI) November 4, 2022

