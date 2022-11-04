Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday said that the government is considering the implementation of the odd-even scheme for vehicles to curb the soaring pollution level in the national capital. Kejriwal also announced the closure of all primary schools in the national capital from Saturday onwards until the air quality improves. Delhi Air Pollution: Indefinite Holidays Declared in Primary Schools, No Classes Tomorrow Onwards Till Air Quality Improves

Delhi Mulling Odd-Even Scheme For Vehicles:

Delhi | We're also mulling whether the odd-even scheme for vehicles should be implemented: CM Arvind Kejriwal — ANI (@ANI) November 4, 2022

