Kochi, October 4: The Kerala State Lotteries today, October 4, announced the Thiruvonam Bumper BR-105 lottery result. The Onam Bumper 2025 Result was announced in the afternoon today and features the winning numbers of the Onam Thiruvonam Bumper BR-105 lottery draw. It is worth noting that the grand Thiruvonam Bumper BR-105 lottery offers a staggering first prize of INR 25 crore, thereby making it one of the biggest lottery events in the state.

The lucky draw of the Kerala Thiruvonam Bumper BR-105 lottery of October 4 took place at Gorky Bhavan in Thiruvananthapuram. The Kerala Onam Bumper 2025 lottery consisted of multiple prize categories to reward thousands of lucky winners of Saturday's lucky draw. Kerala lottery participants can check the official winning numbers of the Thiruvonam Bumper BR-105 lottery to know if they are among the winners' list.

Kerala Thiruvonam Bumper BR-105 Lottery Winning Numbers of October 4, 2025

The Kerala Onam Thiruvonam Bumper BR-105 lottery winning numbers of October 4 have been announced. The first prize of INR 25 crore was won by ticket number TH 577825, which was sold in Palakkad. The Onam Bumper 2025 draw was held at Gorky Bhavan, with the ticket series including TA, TB, TC, TD, TE, TG, TH, TJ, TK, and TL. The Kerala Onam bumper lottery featured multiple prize categories, with the second prize being INR 1 crore and the third prize being INR 50 lakh, among others.

The tickets for Thiruvonam Bumper BR-105 were priced at INR 500. The Kerala Onam Bumper 2025 lottery draw of Saturday, October 4, saw over 90 lakh tickets being sold for the highly anticipated lottery event. Check the Onam Bumper 2025 lottery video below to know the winning numbers of Saturday's lucky draw. The video will show the winning ticket numbers of the 1st prize, 2nd prize, 3rd prize, 4th prize, and 5th prize.

Watch Winning Numbers of Kerala Thiruvonam Bumper BR-105 Lottery Here

How to Claim Prize of Kerala Thiruvonam Bumper BR-105 Lottery of October 4

Kerala lottery participants can verify their winning ticket numbers of the Thiruvonam Bumper BR-105 lottery, which will be published on the Kerala Government Gazette or the official Kerala Lottery website. Lottery players are advised to sign their ticket on the back and write their name and address to avoid misuse. They are also requested to collect all necessary documents and submit their claim within 30 days of the draw date to the appropriate office, such as the District Lottery Office for prizes above INR 1 lakh, the Directorate of State Lotteries of Thiruvananthapuram for prizes above INR 10 lakh, with additional verification by the Finance Department required.

It must be noted that the prize amount of INR 10 lakh and above will be paid via cheque or bank transfer after a 30 per cent income tax deduction and agent commission as applicable.

