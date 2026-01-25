Mumbai, January 25: The Government of India has conferred the Padma Shri, the nation’s fourth-highest civilian award, upon 113 individuals for their distinguished service in various fields as part of the 2026 Republic Day honors. This year’s list is defined by a significant emphasis on "People’s Padma," featuring 45 ‘unsung heroes’ who have worked quietly at the grassroots level for decades. These awardees include tribal artists, rural healthcare pioneers, and environmentalists from remote regions, representing a diverse cross-section of Indian society. Padma Vibhushan Award 2026: Full List of Recipients.
President Droupadi Murmu approved the honors on the eve of the 77th Republic Day, bringing the total number of Padma awards this year to 131. The Padma Shri recipients were selected for their contributions to medicine, social work, art, literature, and science, often overcoming immense personal and geographic challenges to serve their communities. Padma Bhushan Award 2026: Full List of Recipients.
131 Distinguished Personalities Receive Padma Shri 2026 Award
For the year 2026, the President has approved conferment of 131 Padma Awards as per list below. The list comprises five Padma Vibhushan, 13 Padma Bhushan and 113 Padma Shri Awards. Nineteen of the awardees are women, while the list also includes six persons from the categories of… pic.twitter.com/7p0MKfmi1L
— ANI (@ANI) January 25, 2026
List of Padma Shri 2026 Awardees
|S.No
|Name
|Field
|State / Country
|1
|A E Muthunayagam
|Science and Engineering
|Kerala
|2
|Anil Kumar Rastogi
|Art
|Uttar Pradesh
|3
|Anke Gowda
|Literature & Education
|Karnataka
|4
|Armida Fernandes
|Social Service
|Maharashtra
|5
|Arvind Vaidya
|Art
|Gujarat
|6
|Ashok Khade
|Trade and Industry
|Maharashtra
|7
|Ashok Kumar Singh
|Science and Engineering
|Uttar Pradesh
|8
|Asok Kumar Haldar
|Literature & Education
|West Bengal
|9
|Baldev Singh
|Sports
|Punjab
|10
|Bhagwandas Raikwar
|Sports
|Madhya Pradesh
|11
|Bharat Singh Bharti
|Art
|Bihar
|12
|Bhiklya Ladakya Dhinda
|Art
|Maharashtra
|13
|Bishwa Bandhu (Posthumous)
|Art
|Bihar
|14
|Brij Lal Bhat
|Social Work
|Jammu & Kashmir
|15
|Buddha Rashmi Mani
|Archaeology
|Uttar Pradesh
|16
|Budhri Tati
|Social Work
|Chhattisgarh
|17
|Chandramouli Gaddamanugu
|Science and Engineering
|Telangana
|18
|Charan Hembram
|Literature & Education
|Odisha
|19
|Chiranji Lal Yadav
|Public Service
|Uttar Pradesh
|20
|Deepika Reddy
|Art
|Telangana
|21
|Dharmiklal Chunilal Pandya
|Art
|Gujarat
|22
|Gadde Babu Rajendra Prasad
|Art
|Andhra Pradesh
|23
|Gafruddin Mewati Jogi
|Art
|Rajasthan
|24
|Gambir Singh Yonzone
|Literature & Education
|West Bengal
|25
|Garimella Balakrishna Prasad (Posthumous)
|Art
|Andhra Pradesh
|26
|Gayatri & Ranjani Balasubramanian (Duo)
|Art
|Tamil Nadu
|27
|Gopal Ji Trivedi
|Science and Engineering
|Bihar
|28
|Guduru Venkat Rao
|Medicine
|Telangana
|29
|H V Hande
|Medicine
|Tamil Nadu
|30
|Hally War
|Social Work
|Meghalaya
|31
|Hari Madhab Mukhopadhyay (Posthumous)
|Art
|West Bengal
|32
|Haricharan Saikia
|Art
|Assam
|33
|Harmanpreet Kaur Bhullar
|Sports
|Punjab
|34
|Inderjit Singh Sidhu
|Social Work
|Chandigarh
|35
|Janardan Bapurao Bothe
|Social Work
|Maharashtra
|36
|Jogesh Deuri
|Agriculture
|Assam
|37
|Juzer Vasi
|Science and Engineering
|Maharashtra
|38
|Jyotish Debnath
|Art
|West Bengal
|39
|K Pajanivel
|Sports
|Puducherry
|40
|K Ramasamy
|Science and Engineering
|Tamil Nadu
|41
|K Vijay Kumar
|Civil Service
|Tamil Nadu
|42
|Kabindra Purkayastha (Posthumous)
|Public Affairs
|Assam
|43
|Kailash Chandra Pant
|Literature & Education
|Madhya Pradesh
|44
|Kalamandalam Vimala Menon
|Art
|Kerala
|45
|Kewal Krishan Thakral
|Medicine
|Uttar Pradesh
|46
|Khem Raj Sundriyal
|Art
|Haryana
|47
|Kollakal Devaki Amma G
|Social Work
|Kerala
|48
|Krishnamurty Balasubramanian
|Science and Engineering
|Telangana
|49
|Kumar Bose
|Art
|West Bengal
|50
|Kumarasamy Thangaraj
|Science and Engineering
|Telangana
|51
|Lars-Christian Koch
|Art
|Germany
|52
|Liudmila Viktorovna Khokhlova
|Literature & Education
|Russia
|53
|Madhavan Ranganathan (R. Madhavan)
|Art
|Maharashtra
|54
|Maganti Murali Mohan
|Art
|Andhra Pradesh
|55
|Mahendra Kumar Mishra
|Literature & Education
|Odisha
|56
|Mahendra Nath Roy
|Literature & Education
|West Bengal
|57
|Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar
|Literature & Education
|Delhi
|58
|Mangala Kapoor
|Literature & Education
|Uttar Pradesh
|59
|Mir Hajibhai Kasambhai
|Art
|Gujarat
|60
|Mohan Nagar
|Environmentalist
|Madhya Pradesh
|61
|Narayan Vyas
|Archaeology
|Madhya Pradesh
|62
|Naresh Chandra Debbarma
|Literature & Education
|Tripura
|63
|Nilesh Vinodchandra Mandlewala
|Social Work
|Gujarat
|64
|Nuruddin Ahmed
|Art
|Assam
|65
|Othuvaar Thiruthani Swaminathan
|Art
|Tamil Nadu
|66
|Padma Gurmet
|Medicine
|Ladakh
|67
|Palkonda Vijay Anand Reddy
|Medicine
|Telangana
|68
|Pokhila Lekthepi
|Art
|Assam
|69
|Prabhakar Basavprabhu Kore
|Literature & Education
|Karnataka
|70
|Prateek Sharma
|Medicine
|USA
|71
|Praveen Kumar
|Sports
|Uttar Pradesh
|72
|Prem Lal Gautam
|Science and Engineering
|Himachal Pradesh
|73
|Prosenjit Chatterjee
|Art
|West Bengal
|74
|Punniamurthy Natesan
|Medicine
|Tamil Nadu
|75
|R Krishnan (Posthumous)
|Art
|Tamil Nadu
|76
|R V S Mani
|Civil Service
|Delhi
|77
|Rabilal Tudu
|Literature & Education
|West Bengal
|78
|Raghupat Singh (Posthumous)
|Agriculture
|Uttar Pradesh
|79
|Raghuveer Tukaram Khedkar
|Art
|Maharashtra
|80
|Rajastapathi Kaliappa Goundar
|Art
|Tamil Nadu
|81
|Rajendra Prasad
|Medicine
|Uttar Pradesh
|82
|Rama Reddy Mamidi (Posthumous)
|Animal Husbandry
|Telangana
|83
|Ramamurthy Sreedher
|Radio Broadcasting
|Delhi
|84
|Ramchandra & Sunita Godbole (Duo)
|Medicine
|Chhattisgarh
|85
|Ratilal Borisagar
|Literature & Education
|Gujarat
|86
|Rohit Sharma
|Sports
|Maharashtra
|87
|S G Susheelamma
|Social Work
|Karnataka
|88
|Sangyusang S Pongener
|Art
|Nagaland
|89
|Sant Niranjan Dass
|Spiritualism
|Punjab
|90
|Sarat Kumar Patra
|Art
|Odisha
|91
|Saroj Mandal
|Medicine
|West Bengal
|92
|Satish Shah (Posthumous)
|Art
|Maharashtra
|93
|Satyanarayan Nuwal
|Trade and Industry
|Maharashtra
|94
|Savita Punia
|Sports
|Haryana
|95
|Shafi Shauq
|Literature & Education
|Jammu & Kashmir
|96
|Shashi Shekhar Vempati
|Literature & Education
|Karnataka
|97
|Shrirang Devaba Lad
|Agriculture
|Maharashtra
|98
|Shubha Venkatesha Iyengar
|Science and Engineering
|Karnataka
|99
|Shyam Sundar
|Medicine
|Uttar Pradesh
|100
|Simanchal Patro
|Art
|Odisha
|101
|Sivasankari
|Literature & Education
|Tamil Nadu
|102
|Suresh Hanagavadi
|Medicine
|Karnataka
|103
|Swami Brahmdev Ji Maharaj
|Social Work
|Rajasthan
|104
|T T Jagannathan (Posthumous)
|Trade and Industry
|Karnataka
|105
|Taga Ram Bheel
|Art
|Rajasthan
|106
|Tarun Bhattacharya
|Art
|West Bengal
|107
|Techi Gubin
|Social Work
|Arunachal Pradesh
|108
|Thiruvaarur Bakthavathsalam
|Art
|Tamil Nadu
|109
|Tripti Mukherjee
|Art
|West Bengal
|110
|Veezhinathan Kamakoti
|Science and Engineering
|Tamil Nadu
|111
|Vempaty Kutumba Sastry
|Literature & Education
|Andhra Pradesh
|112
|Vladimer Mestvirishvili (Posthumous)
|Sports
|Georgia
|113
|Yumnam Jatra Singh (Posthumous)
|Art
|Manipur
While the names were announced on January 25, 2026, the recipients will be officially honored by President Droupadi Murmu at a grand ceremony in Rashtrapati Bhavan scheduled for March or April. These awards serve as a precursor to the Republic Day parade at Kartavya Path, where the nation celebrates its democratic foundation and the exceptional citizens who uphold its values.
(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 25, 2026 06:52 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).