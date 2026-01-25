Mumbai, January 25: The Government of India has conferred the Padma Shri, the nation’s fourth-highest civilian award, upon 113 individuals for their distinguished service in various fields as part of the 2026 Republic Day honors. This year’s list is defined by a significant emphasis on "People’s Padma," featuring 45 ‘unsung heroes’ who have worked quietly at the grassroots level for decades. These awardees include tribal artists, rural healthcare pioneers, and environmentalists from remote regions, representing a diverse cross-section of Indian society. Padma Vibhushan Award 2026: Full List of Recipients.

President Droupadi Murmu approved the honors on the eve of the 77th Republic Day, bringing the total number of Padma awards this year to 131. The Padma Shri recipients were selected for their contributions to medicine, social work, art, literature, and science, often overcoming immense personal and geographic challenges to serve their communities. Padma Bhushan Award 2026: Full List of Recipients.

131 Distinguished Personalities Receive Padma Shri 2026 Award

S.No Name Field State / Country 1 A E Muthunayagam Science and Engineering Kerala 2 Anil Kumar Rastogi Art Uttar Pradesh 3 Anke Gowda Literature & Education Karnataka 4 Armida Fernandes Social Service Maharashtra 5 Arvind Vaidya Art Gujarat 6 Ashok Khade Trade and Industry Maharashtra 7 Ashok Kumar Singh Science and Engineering Uttar Pradesh 8 Asok Kumar Haldar Literature & Education West Bengal 9 Baldev Singh Sports Punjab 10 Bhagwandas Raikwar Sports Madhya Pradesh 11 Bharat Singh Bharti Art Bihar 12 Bhiklya Ladakya Dhinda Art Maharashtra 13 Bishwa Bandhu (Posthumous) Art Bihar 14 Brij Lal Bhat Social Work Jammu & Kashmir 15 Buddha Rashmi Mani Archaeology Uttar Pradesh 16 Budhri Tati Social Work Chhattisgarh 17 Chandramouli Gaddamanugu Science and Engineering Telangana 18 Charan Hembram Literature & Education Odisha 19 Chiranji Lal Yadav Public Service Uttar Pradesh 20 Deepika Reddy Art Telangana 21 Dharmiklal Chunilal Pandya Art Gujarat 22 Gadde Babu Rajendra Prasad Art Andhra Pradesh 23 Gafruddin Mewati Jogi Art Rajasthan 24 Gambir Singh Yonzone Literature & Education West Bengal 25 Garimella Balakrishna Prasad (Posthumous) Art Andhra Pradesh 26 Gayatri & Ranjani Balasubramanian (Duo) Art Tamil Nadu 27 Gopal Ji Trivedi Science and Engineering Bihar 28 Guduru Venkat Rao Medicine Telangana 29 H V Hande Medicine Tamil Nadu 30 Hally War Social Work Meghalaya 31 Hari Madhab Mukhopadhyay (Posthumous) Art West Bengal 32 Haricharan Saikia Art Assam 33 Harmanpreet Kaur Bhullar Sports Punjab 34 Inderjit Singh Sidhu Social Work Chandigarh 35 Janardan Bapurao Bothe Social Work Maharashtra 36 Jogesh Deuri Agriculture Assam 37 Juzer Vasi Science and Engineering Maharashtra 38 Jyotish Debnath Art West Bengal 39 K Pajanivel Sports Puducherry 40 K Ramasamy Science and Engineering Tamil Nadu 41 K Vijay Kumar Civil Service Tamil Nadu 42 Kabindra Purkayastha (Posthumous) Public Affairs Assam 43 Kailash Chandra Pant Literature & Education Madhya Pradesh 44 Kalamandalam Vimala Menon Art Kerala 45 Kewal Krishan Thakral Medicine Uttar Pradesh 46 Khem Raj Sundriyal Art Haryana 47 Kollakal Devaki Amma G Social Work Kerala 48 Krishnamurty Balasubramanian Science and Engineering Telangana 49 Kumar Bose Art West Bengal 50 Kumarasamy Thangaraj Science and Engineering Telangana 51 Lars-Christian Koch Art Germany 52 Liudmila Viktorovna Khokhlova Literature & Education Russia 53 Madhavan Ranganathan (R. Madhavan) Art Maharashtra 54 Maganti Murali Mohan Art Andhra Pradesh 55 Mahendra Kumar Mishra Literature & Education Odisha 56 Mahendra Nath Roy Literature & Education West Bengal 57 Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar Literature & Education Delhi 58 Mangala Kapoor Literature & Education Uttar Pradesh 59 Mir Hajibhai Kasambhai Art Gujarat 60 Mohan Nagar Environmentalist Madhya Pradesh 61 Narayan Vyas Archaeology Madhya Pradesh 62 Naresh Chandra Debbarma Literature & Education Tripura 63 Nilesh Vinodchandra Mandlewala Social Work Gujarat 64 Nuruddin Ahmed Art Assam 65 Othuvaar Thiruthani Swaminathan Art Tamil Nadu 66 Padma Gurmet Medicine Ladakh 67 Palkonda Vijay Anand Reddy Medicine Telangana 68 Pokhila Lekthepi Art Assam 69 Prabhakar Basavprabhu Kore Literature & Education Karnataka 70 Prateek Sharma Medicine USA 71 Praveen Kumar Sports Uttar Pradesh 72 Prem Lal Gautam Science and Engineering Himachal Pradesh 73 Prosenjit Chatterjee Art West Bengal 74 Punniamurthy Natesan Medicine Tamil Nadu 75 R Krishnan (Posthumous) Art Tamil Nadu 76 R V S Mani Civil Service Delhi 77 Rabilal Tudu Literature & Education West Bengal 78 Raghupat Singh (Posthumous) Agriculture Uttar Pradesh 79 Raghuveer Tukaram Khedkar Art Maharashtra 80 Rajastapathi Kaliappa Goundar Art Tamil Nadu 81 Rajendra Prasad Medicine Uttar Pradesh 82 Rama Reddy Mamidi (Posthumous) Animal Husbandry Telangana 83 Ramamurthy Sreedher Radio Broadcasting Delhi 84 Ramchandra & Sunita Godbole (Duo) Medicine Chhattisgarh 85 Ratilal Borisagar Literature & Education Gujarat 86 Rohit Sharma Sports Maharashtra 87 S G Susheelamma Social Work Karnataka 88 Sangyusang S Pongener Art Nagaland 89 Sant Niranjan Dass Spiritualism Punjab 90 Sarat Kumar Patra Art Odisha 91 Saroj Mandal Medicine West Bengal 92 Satish Shah (Posthumous) Art Maharashtra 93 Satyanarayan Nuwal Trade and Industry Maharashtra 94 Savita Punia Sports Haryana 95 Shafi Shauq Literature & Education Jammu & Kashmir 96 Shashi Shekhar Vempati Literature & Education Karnataka 97 Shrirang Devaba Lad Agriculture Maharashtra 98 Shubha Venkatesha Iyengar Science and Engineering Karnataka 99 Shyam Sundar Medicine Uttar Pradesh 100 Simanchal Patro Art Odisha 101 Sivasankari Literature & Education Tamil Nadu 102 Suresh Hanagavadi Medicine Karnataka 103 Swami Brahmdev Ji Maharaj Social Work Rajasthan 104 T T Jagannathan (Posthumous) Trade and Industry Karnataka 105 Taga Ram Bheel Art Rajasthan 106 Tarun Bhattacharya Art West Bengal 107 Techi Gubin Social Work Arunachal Pradesh 108 Thiruvaarur Bakthavathsalam Art Tamil Nadu 109 Tripti Mukherjee Art West Bengal 110 Veezhinathan Kamakoti Science and Engineering Tamil Nadu 111 Vempaty Kutumba Sastry Literature & Education Andhra Pradesh 112 Vladimer Mestvirishvili (Posthumous) Sports Georgia 113 Yumnam Jatra Singh (Posthumous) Art Manipur

While the names were announced on January 25, 2026, the recipients will be officially honored by President Droupadi Murmu at a grand ceremony in Rashtrapati Bhavan scheduled for March or April. These awards serve as a precursor to the Republic Day parade at Kartavya Path, where the nation celebrates its democratic foundation and the exceptional citizens who uphold its values.

