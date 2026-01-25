Mumbai, January 25: The Government of India has conferred the Padma Shri, the nation’s fourth-highest civilian award, upon 113 individuals for their distinguished service in various fields as part of the 2026 Republic Day honors. This year’s list is defined by a significant emphasis on "People’s Padma," featuring 45 ‘unsung heroes’ who have worked quietly at the grassroots level for decades. These awardees include tribal artists, rural healthcare pioneers, and environmentalists from remote regions, representing a diverse cross-section of Indian society. Padma Vibhushan Award 2026: Full List of Recipients.

President Droupadi Murmu approved the honors on the eve of the 77th Republic Day, bringing the total number of Padma awards this year to 131. The Padma Shri recipients were selected for their contributions to medicine, social work, art, literature, and science, often overcoming immense personal and geographic challenges to serve their communities. Padma Bhushan Award 2026: Full List of Recipients.

131 Distinguished Personalities Receive Padma Shri 2026 Award

List of Padma Shri 2026 Awardees

S.No Name Field State / Country
1 A E Muthunayagam Science and Engineering Kerala
2 Anil Kumar Rastogi Art Uttar Pradesh
3 Anke Gowda Literature & Education Karnataka
4 Armida Fernandes Social Service Maharashtra
5 Arvind Vaidya Art Gujarat
6 Ashok Khade Trade and Industry Maharashtra
7 Ashok Kumar Singh Science and Engineering Uttar Pradesh
8 Asok Kumar Haldar Literature & Education West Bengal
9 Baldev Singh Sports Punjab
10 Bhagwandas Raikwar Sports Madhya Pradesh
11 Bharat Singh Bharti Art Bihar
12 Bhiklya Ladakya Dhinda Art Maharashtra
13 Bishwa Bandhu (Posthumous) Art Bihar
14 Brij Lal Bhat Social Work Jammu & Kashmir
15 Buddha Rashmi Mani Archaeology Uttar Pradesh
16 Budhri Tati Social Work Chhattisgarh
17 Chandramouli Gaddamanugu Science and Engineering Telangana
18 Charan Hembram Literature & Education Odisha
19 Chiranji Lal Yadav Public Service Uttar Pradesh
20 Deepika Reddy Art Telangana
21 Dharmiklal Chunilal Pandya Art Gujarat
22 Gadde Babu Rajendra Prasad Art Andhra Pradesh
23 Gafruddin Mewati Jogi Art Rajasthan
24 Gambir Singh Yonzone Literature & Education West Bengal
25 Garimella Balakrishna Prasad (Posthumous) Art Andhra Pradesh
26 Gayatri & Ranjani Balasubramanian (Duo) Art Tamil Nadu
27 Gopal Ji Trivedi Science and Engineering Bihar
28 Guduru Venkat Rao Medicine Telangana
29 H V Hande Medicine Tamil Nadu
30 Hally War Social Work Meghalaya
31 Hari Madhab Mukhopadhyay (Posthumous) Art West Bengal
32 Haricharan Saikia Art Assam
33 Harmanpreet Kaur Bhullar Sports Punjab
34 Inderjit Singh Sidhu Social Work Chandigarh
35 Janardan Bapurao Bothe Social Work Maharashtra
36 Jogesh Deuri Agriculture Assam
37 Juzer Vasi Science and Engineering Maharashtra
38 Jyotish Debnath Art West Bengal
39 K Pajanivel Sports Puducherry
40 K Ramasamy Science and Engineering Tamil Nadu
41 K Vijay Kumar Civil Service Tamil Nadu
42 Kabindra Purkayastha (Posthumous) Public Affairs Assam
43 Kailash Chandra Pant Literature & Education Madhya Pradesh
44 Kalamandalam Vimala Menon Art Kerala
45 Kewal Krishan Thakral Medicine Uttar Pradesh
46 Khem Raj Sundriyal Art Haryana
47 Kollakal Devaki Amma G Social Work Kerala
48 Krishnamurty Balasubramanian Science and Engineering Telangana
49 Kumar Bose Art West Bengal
50 Kumarasamy Thangaraj Science and Engineering Telangana
51 Lars-Christian Koch Art Germany
52 Liudmila Viktorovna Khokhlova Literature & Education Russia
53 Madhavan Ranganathan (R. Madhavan) Art Maharashtra
54 Maganti Murali Mohan Art Andhra Pradesh
55 Mahendra Kumar Mishra Literature & Education Odisha
56 Mahendra Nath Roy Literature & Education West Bengal
57 Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar Literature & Education Delhi
58 Mangala Kapoor Literature & Education Uttar Pradesh
59 Mir Hajibhai Kasambhai Art Gujarat
60 Mohan Nagar Environmentalist Madhya Pradesh
61 Narayan Vyas Archaeology Madhya Pradesh
62 Naresh Chandra Debbarma Literature & Education Tripura
63 Nilesh Vinodchandra Mandlewala Social Work Gujarat
64 Nuruddin Ahmed Art Assam
65 Othuvaar Thiruthani Swaminathan Art Tamil Nadu
66 Padma Gurmet Medicine Ladakh
67 Palkonda Vijay Anand Reddy Medicine Telangana
68 Pokhila Lekthepi Art Assam
69 Prabhakar Basavprabhu Kore Literature & Education Karnataka
70 Prateek Sharma Medicine USA
71 Praveen Kumar Sports Uttar Pradesh
72 Prem Lal Gautam Science and Engineering Himachal Pradesh
73 Prosenjit Chatterjee Art West Bengal
74 Punniamurthy Natesan Medicine Tamil Nadu
75 R Krishnan (Posthumous) Art Tamil Nadu
76 R V S Mani Civil Service Delhi
77 Rabilal Tudu Literature & Education West Bengal
78 Raghupat Singh (Posthumous) Agriculture Uttar Pradesh
79 Raghuveer Tukaram Khedkar Art Maharashtra
80 Rajastapathi Kaliappa Goundar Art Tamil Nadu
81 Rajendra Prasad Medicine Uttar Pradesh
82 Rama Reddy Mamidi (Posthumous) Animal Husbandry Telangana
83 Ramamurthy Sreedher Radio Broadcasting Delhi
84 Ramchandra & Sunita Godbole (Duo) Medicine Chhattisgarh
85 Ratilal Borisagar Literature & Education Gujarat
86 Rohit Sharma Sports Maharashtra
87 S G Susheelamma Social Work Karnataka
88 Sangyusang S Pongener Art Nagaland
89 Sant Niranjan Dass Spiritualism Punjab
90 Sarat Kumar Patra Art Odisha
91 Saroj Mandal Medicine West Bengal
92 Satish Shah (Posthumous) Art Maharashtra
93 Satyanarayan Nuwal Trade and Industry Maharashtra
94 Savita Punia Sports Haryana
95 Shafi Shauq Literature & Education Jammu & Kashmir
96 Shashi Shekhar Vempati Literature & Education Karnataka
97 Shrirang Devaba Lad Agriculture Maharashtra
98 Shubha Venkatesha Iyengar Science and Engineering Karnataka
99 Shyam Sundar Medicine Uttar Pradesh
100 Simanchal Patro Art Odisha
101 Sivasankari Literature & Education Tamil Nadu
102 Suresh Hanagavadi Medicine Karnataka
103 Swami Brahmdev Ji Maharaj Social Work Rajasthan
104 T T Jagannathan (Posthumous) Trade and Industry Karnataka
105 Taga Ram Bheel Art Rajasthan
106 Tarun Bhattacharya Art West Bengal
107 Techi Gubin Social Work Arunachal Pradesh
108 Thiruvaarur Bakthavathsalam Art Tamil Nadu
109 Tripti Mukherjee Art West Bengal
110 Veezhinathan Kamakoti Science and Engineering Tamil Nadu
111 Vempaty Kutumba Sastry Literature & Education Andhra Pradesh
112 Vladimer Mestvirishvili (Posthumous) Sports Georgia
113 Yumnam Jatra Singh (Posthumous) Art Manipur

While the names were announced on January 25, 2026, the recipients will be officially honored by President Droupadi Murmu at a grand ceremony in Rashtrapati Bhavan scheduled for March or April. These awards serve as a precursor to the Republic Day parade at Kartavya Path, where the nation celebrates its democratic foundation and the exceptional citizens who uphold its values.

TruLY Score by LatestLY
Rating:5

TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Ministry of Home Affairs). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 25, 2026 06:52 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).