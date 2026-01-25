Delhi, January 25: On the eve of India's 77th Republic Day, the Government of India has announced the prestigious Padma Awards for 2026, honouring 131 distinguished individuals for their exceptional contributions across various fields. The Padma Vibhushan, the nation’s second-highest civilian award, has been conferred upon five recipients this year, including posthumous honors for Bollywood legend Dharmendra and veteran political leader V.S. Achuthanandan. The list reflects a blend of cinematic icons, legal luminaries, and public servants who have shaped the country's social and cultural fabric over several decades.

President Droupadi Murmu approved the honors, which include 5 Padma Vibhushan, 13 Padma Bhushan, and 113 Padma Shri awards. This year’s selection continues the government's focus on "unsung heroes," particularly in the Padma Shri category, where 45 individuals from grassroots backgrounds were recognised. The formal investiture ceremony is scheduled to take place at Rashtrapati Bhavan in March or April. Padma Bhushan Award 2026: Full List of Recipients.

Padma Vibhushan Award 2026 Recipients

S.No Name Field State / Country 1 Shri Dharmendra Singh Deol (Posthumous) Art Maharashtra 2 Shri V. S. Achuthanandan (Posthumous) Public Affairs Kerala 3 Ms. N. Rajam Art Uttar Pradesh 4 Shri K. T. Thomas Public Affairs Kerala 5 Shri P. Narayanan Literature and Education Kerala

Selection Process and Investiture

The names were finalised by the Padma Awards Committee, chaired by the Cabinet Secretary, after reviewing thousands of nominations from across the country. The focus this year remained on recognising individuals who have demonstrated sustained excellence over decades. Padma Shri Award 2026: Full List of Recipients.

All awardees will be honoured personally by the President of India at a ceremonial function to be held at Rashtrapati Bhavan. The Padma Awards are among the highest civilian honours in the country and recognise excellence in diverse areas such as social service, art, culture, education, public affairs, and other disciplines. The recipients come from different backgrounds and regions, reflecting India’s rich diversity and commitment to acknowledging grassroots contributors as well as nationally renowned figures. The awards celebrate individuals who have dedicated their lives to serving society and advancing their respective fields with distinction.

