New Delhi, July 31: Obtaining a passport in India has become easy and smooth for citizens. One can apply for a passport online through the official website and application of Passport Seva. Whether you make an online application for passport or submit the form in a local Passport Seva Kendra, you must have documents that verify your identity, date of birth and residential address. Before you book an appointment in Passport Seva Kendra, make a checklist of all the required documents. Below is a list of documents that are required to be submitted in order to obtain a fresh passport in India. Passport Application: How to Apply for Passport in India Online at passportindia.gov.in and Offline.

Address Proof: Once you apply for a fresh passport, you will be required to submit documents carrying details of your residential address. Any one of the following documents can be produced as a proof of address.

Water Bill

Telephone (landline or post paid mobile bill)

Electricity bill

Income Tax Assessment Order

Election Commission Photo ID card

Proof of Gas Connection

Certificate from Employer of reputed companies on letter head

Spouse's passport copy (First and last page including family details mentioning applicant's name as spouse of the passport holder), (provided the applicant's present address matches the address mentioned in the spouse's passport)

Parent's passport copy, in case of minors(First and last page)

Aadhaar Card

Rent Agreement

Photo Passbook of running Bank Account (Scheduled Public Sector Banks, Scheduled Private Sector Indian Banks and Regional Rural Banks only)

Date of Birth Proof: When you apply for a passport, you will require to submit documents as proof of your genuine date of birth. Any one of the following documents can be used for the purpose.

Birth Certificate issued by the Registrar of Births and Deaths or the Municipal Corporation or any other prescribed authority,whosoever has been empowered under the Registration of Birth and Deaths Act, 1969 to register the birth of a child born in India

Transfer/School leaving/Matriculation Certificate issued by the school last attended/recognised educational board

Policy Bond issued by the Public Life Insurance Corporations/Companies having the DOB of the holder of the insurance policy

Copy of an extract of the service record of the applicant (only in respect of Government servants) or the Pay Pension Order (in respect of retired Government Servants), duly attested/certified by the officer/in-charge of the Administration of the concerned Ministry/Department of the applicant

Aadhaar Card/E-Aadhaar

Election Photo Identity Card (EPIC) issued by the Election Commission of India

PAN Card issued by the Income Tax Department

Driving License issued by the Transport department of concerned state Government

A declaration given by the Head of the Orphanage/Child Care Home on their official letter head of the organization confirming the DOB of the applicant

If you don't know the steps to be followed to submit an application for a fresh passport, read this story. You can download Passport Seva App for online services linked to passport.

