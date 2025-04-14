Mumbai, April 14: Looking to kickstart your career with hands-on industry experience? The PM Internship Scheme 2025 offers a golden opportunity for youth to intern with India’s top 500 companies. If you’re between 21 and 24 years old and meet the eligibility criteria, don’t miss your chance to apply at pminternship.mca.gov.in. The last date for PM Internship Scheme 2025 registration is April 15, and thousands have already signed up. With just a day left before the deadline, this is your final call to get on board.

The PM Internship Scheme aims to empower young individuals by offering exposure to 24 different sectors, including banking, automotive, and hospitality. Interns receive a stipend of INR 5,000 per month, along with additional benefits, such as a one-time grant and insurance coverage. Let’s know when the registration for the PM Internship Scheme 2025 ends and how to apply to secure your spot in this transformative opportunity. PM Internship Scheme 2025: Know How To Apply Online at pminternship.mca.gov.in As March 12 Deadline Nears.

Last Date to Apply for PM Internship Scheme 2025:

The last date to apply for the PM Internship Scheme 2025 is fast approaching, with the registration deadline set for tomorrow, April 15, 2025. This scheme offers an excellent opportunity for young individuals to intern with some of India's top companies, including ICICI Lombard, Godrej, Tata, Siemens, Dabur, and many more. Selected interns will receive a monthly stipend of INR 5,000, along with an additional one-time grant of INR 6,000 for incidental expenses. The internship, lasting for 12 months, provides invaluable exposure to real-world work environments. PM Internship Scheme App Launched: Here’s How To Apply for the Programme via PMIS Application.

Eligibility Criteria

To be eligible for the PM Internship Scheme 2025, candidates must be Indian citizens aged between 21 and 24 years. Applicants must not be employed full-time or enrolled in full-time education, though distance and online learners are allowed. They should have completed qualifications like ITI certificates, Polytechnic diplomas, or undergraduate degrees such as BA, BSc, BCom, BBA, BCA, BPharma, etc.

However, those who have pursued degrees from premier institutes like IITs, IIMs, IIITs, IISERs, or NIDs, or hold qualifications like MBA, MBBS, PhD, CS, CA, or are already part of any government skill or internship programme, are not eligible. Additionally, candidates whose family income exceeds INR 8 lakh or have parents employed in government services (excluding contractual staff) are also disqualified from applying.

How to Apply for the PM Internship Scheme 2025:

Visit the Official Website: Go to the PM Internship Scheme 2025 portal – pminternship.mca.gov.in. Register as Youth: Click on the ‘Youth Registration’ button. Enter your mobile number, verify with OTP, and create a password. Login and Complete Profile: Use your credentials to log in. Fill in your profile with personal, educational, bank, and skill details. Browse Internship Opportunities: Navigate to the "Internship Opportunity" tab. Use filters to search and select up to 3 preferred internships. Apply for Internship: Click ‘View’ on the desired opportunity, then click "Apply". Answer a few questions and submit your application. Submit Declaration: Tick all consent checkboxes in the final pop-up and click "Submit" to complete your application process.

The PM Internship Scheme 2025 is a golden opportunity for Indian youth to gain hands-on experience in top companies across diverse sectors. With a monthly stipend of INR 5,000 and additional insurance benefits, the scheme bridges the gap between academic learning and real-world skills. As the last date to register is April 15, interested candidates must act fast. By following a simple online application process, eligible applicants can boost their career prospects and become industry-ready.

