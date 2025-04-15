Mumbai, April 15: If you are looking to kickstart your career with top companies in India, PM Internship Scheme 2025 offers you the perfect opportunity. Designed to bridge the gap between academics and real-world experience, the scheme provides paid internships across 24 sectors. Today, April 15, 2025, is the last date to register for this government-backed initiative. Youth aged between 21 and 24 with diplomas or undergraduate degrees can apply at pminternship.mca.gov.in.

Launched to benefit one crore youth over five years, the PM Internship Scheme connects candidates with companies like Google, Dabur, Mahindra, and Tata. The scheme not only offers a stipend of INR 5,000 per month but also provides additional benefits, such as insurance coverage and a one-time grant of INR 6,000. The registration process is simple and quick, and you can apply for up to three internship opportunities. Now, let’s explore the steps to apply for the PM Internship Scheme and secure your spot as the deadline ends today. PM Internship Scheme 2025 Registration Last Date: Deadline for Registration Ends on April 15, Know Eligibility Criteria and How To Apply at pminternship.mca.gov.in.

Eligibility Criteria

To be eligible for the PM Internship Scheme 2025, applicants must be Indian citizens aged between 21 and 24 years. They should not be employed full-time or engaged in full-time education, with the exception of those enrolled in online or distance learning programs. Applicants must have completed at least a Secondary School Certificate (SSC) or Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) or hold qualifications such as a diploma from an Industrial Training Institute (ITI) or Polytechnic Institute or a degree like BSc, BA, BCom, BBA, BCA, or BPharma.

Individuals who have graduated from prestigious institutions like IITs, IIMs, or IISERs or those holding higher qualifications such as MBAs or PhDs are not eligible to apply. Additionally, candidates whose family income exceeds INR 8 lakh per year or who have family members employed in government or public sector organizations are also ineligible. PM Internship Scheme 2025: Know How To Apply Online at pminternship.mca.gov.in As March 12 Deadline Nears.

Steps to Apply for PM Internship Scheme 2025:

Visit the official website: pminternship.mca.gov.in.

Click on the "Youth Registration" button on the homepage.

Enter your mobile number in the pop-up window, check the confirmation box, and click "Submit".

Enter the OTP received on your mobile and click "Submit" again.

Create a password, confirm it, and complete your registration.

Log in using your mobile number and newly created password.

Click on "My Current Status" and complete your profile with details like personal info, education, bank details, and skills.

Go to the "Internship Opportunity" tab and browse available internships.

Apply for up to 3 internships by clicking "View" and then "Apply" on your chosen listings.

Answer the application questions, check all declaration boxes, and click "Submit.

Once submitted, shortlisted candidates may be contacted for interviews or assessments.

The PM Internship Scheme 2025 offers a great opportunity for youth to gain valuable work experience and enhance their skills. With the last date for registration today, aspiring candidates must act quickly to apply. Don’t miss out on this chance to kickstart your professional journey with leading companies across India.

