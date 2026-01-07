Mumbai, January 7: The central government is set to release the 22nd instalment of the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana, a financial support programme for farmers, by late January 2026, with payments of INR 2,000 expected to be credited directly to eligible beneficiaries’ bank accounts. Farmers must complete mandatory formalities such as e-KYC and linking of Aadhaar with bank accounts to receive the funds.

The PM Kisan scheme provides annual income support of INR 6,000 per farmer family in three equal instalments. The next tranche comes after the 21st instalment was disbursed in November 2025. Officials say the upcoming payment is part of the regular cycle of transfers that assist small and marginal farmers across India. PM Kisan eKYC Update: Know How To Complete KYC for PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana 22nd Instalment.

PM Kisan Yojana 22nd Instalment: Expected Release Window and Payment Details

Government sources and media reports indicate the 22nd instalment is likely to be released by January 20, 2026, though official confirmation on the exact date is yet to be published on the PM Kisan portal.

Under the scheme, each eligible farmer receives INR 2,000 per instalment via Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) to a bank account linked with their Aadhaar number. The timing follows the established pattern of disbursing funds every four months. PM KISAN Scheme: What Is Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana? From Eligibility to Benefits, Know Steps To Register Online at pmkisan.gov.in.

Know How to Complete PM Kisan eKYC

Farmers have been provided with multiple digital and physical options to complete their verification:

OTP-Based: The fastest method, where farmers visit the official PM Kisan portal, enter their Aadhaar number, and verify using a One-Time Password sent to their linked mobile number.

Biometric-Based: For those without mobile-linked Aadhaar cards, Common Service Centres (CSCs) and State Seva Kendras are equipped to perform fingerprint or iris scans for a nominal fee.

Face Authentication: Using the PM Kisan mobile app, farmers can now complete e-KYC from home by scanning their faces, a feature designed to assist elderly or remote-based beneficiaries.

Status Checks and Common Issues

Farmers are advised to regularly review their status on the official PM Kisan website to ensure there are no discrepancies before the next payment cycle. Missing e-KYC, mismatched bank details, or incomplete land documentation can prevent the instalment from being credited.

The government continues to emphasise that accurate and updated digital records help prevent delays. Common Service Centres (CSCs) and local administrative offices also assist farmers in completing these processes.

PM Kisan Yojana: Background

Launched in 2019, the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana aims to provide income support of INR 6,000 per year to qualifying farmer families, disbursed in three equal instalments of INR 2,000 each. These funds are intended to help cover immediate agricultural expenses such as seeds, fertilisers, and other inputs.

Since its inception, the scheme has benefited millions of farmers nationwide, with previous instalments routinely credited directly to bank accounts via DBT, underscoring the government’s focus on rural income support and streamlined digital transfers.

