Jaipur, May 17: Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education, RBSE Ajmer has announced the results of class 8th today, May 17. Students and parents can check results at the official website of rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in and rajresults.nic.in, once released.

Along with the results, the board has also released mark sheets on its official website. Earlier, state education minister BD Kalla had said that the Rajasthan 8th Result will be declared at 12 PM on rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in and rajeduboard.nic.in.

The minister had tweeted in Hindi: "The result of the eighth board examination, 2023 will be released online on 17 May 2023 at 12 noon. Around 13 lakh students have appeared in the eighth board examination."

The students will be required to enter their roll number and other credentials to access and download their scorecards. Candidates can check their RBSE 8th result 2023 via SMS in the format- RESULT(space)RAJ8(space)ROLLNUMBER to 56263.

RBSE Rajasthan Board Class 8th Result: Steps to Check

1. Visit the official website of RBSE - rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in or rajresults.nic.in.

2. Click on the 'Rajasthan Class 8 Board Exam 2023 result' link.

3. Now, enter your roll number and click on the view result tab.

4. The RBSE 8th board result 2023 result will appear on the screen.

5. Download BSE Board 8th Result 2023 PDF and save it for future reference.

This year, close to 13 lakh students have appeared for the exam. The students appeared for the exam from March 21, 2023 to April 13, 2023.

Last year, nearly 15 lakh students appeared for the RBSE 8th Board Exams and the overall pass percentage stood at 95.5 per cent. RBSE did not release any merit list for Rajsthan 8th Board Results 2022.

