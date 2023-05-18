The Board of Secondary Education Odisha has announced BSE Odisha 10th Result 2023 today, May 18, 2023. The Odisha 10th results were announced by Education Minister Pramila Malik and the direct link to check marks will be activated at 12 pm. Candidates who have appeared for Class 10 board examination can check Odisha Matric Result on the official site of BSE Odisha at bseodisha.nic.in and bseodisha.ac.in. Odisha Matric result will also be hosted on orissaresults.nic.in. CBSE Class 12 Exam Result 2023 Out: CBSE Announces 12th Board Exam Results at cbseresults.nic.in, Know Steps To Check Result.

Odisha Matric Results Announced

#Odisha BSE Class 10 results declared; Minister Pramila Mallik formally publishes results at board office in #Cuttack pic.twitter.com/qleGPvax1I — OTV (@otvnews) May 18, 2023

