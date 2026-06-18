SBI PO Notification 2026 Out at sbi.co.in: Check Eligibility, Vacancy Details and Steps To Apply Online

The State Bank of India (SBI) has released the much-awaited SBI Probationary Officer (PO) Notification 2026 on its official website. Candidates aspiring to join India's largest public sector bank can now check the detailed recruitment notification and submit their applications online through the SBI careers portal.

The SBI PO recruitment is one of the most sought-after banking examinations in the country, offering candidates an opportunity to build a long-term career in the banking sector. A Probationary Officer is regarded as a future managerial leader of the bank and undergoes rigorous training before being assigned operational and administrative responsibilities across SBI branches nationwide.

As per the notification released on June 18, 2026, the selection process will consist of a Preliminary Examination, Main Examination, Psychometric Test, Group Exercise and Interview. Candidates must successfully clear each stage to secure final selection. BPCL Recruitment 2026: Apply Online for 250 Junior Executive Posts, Check Eligibility.

SBI PO Eligibility Criteria 2026

Applicants must hold a bachelor's degree from a recognised university or institution. Candidates in the final year or final semester of their graduation may also apply, subject to conditions mentioned in the official notification.

The minimum age required is 21 years, while the upper age limit is 30 years. Relaxation in the upper age limit will be applicable for candidates belonging to reserved categories as per government norms. Candidates are advised to carefully verify their eligibility before submitting the application form. Indian Navy Invites Applications for Agniveer Apprentice 2027 Batches; Know Eligibility and Step-by-Step Guide To Apply.

How To Apply for SBI PO Recruitment 2026

Interested candidates can apply online by visiting the SBI website and navigating to the Careers section. After accessing the "Current Openings" page, candidates should locate the SBI PO Recruitment 2026 notification and click on the apply online link.

Applicants must complete registration, fill in personal and educational details, upload the required documents, and pay the application fee through online payment modes such as debit card, credit card, net banking or UPI. After verifying all details, candidates should submit the form and keep a copy of the confirmation page and fee receipt for future reference.

Candidates are advised to regularly visit the official SBI website for updates regarding examination dates, admit cards and further recruitment-related announcements.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 18, 2026 01:00 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).