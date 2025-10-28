Mumbai, October 28: Shillong Teer, which is Meghalaya’s popular traditional lottery, continues to draw the attention of both regular players and enthusiasts alike. The Shillong Teer Result for October 28, 2025, will be announced today. Participants eagerly waiting for the winning numbers of Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer, and Jowai Ladrymbai can check on several online portals and see if they are lucky to win. The lottery is organised by the Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association (KHASA) and the game is conducted in two rounds. The first round begins at 10:30 AM, followed by the second round shortly after. Players can check the Shillong Teer Result Chart for October 28 on websites like meghalayateer.com, shillongteerresult.co.com, teerresults.com, and jowainightteer.in. The latest winning numbers will also be available in the Shillong Teer Result Chart given below.

The Shillong Teer Result is published soon after each game concludes, allowing players to quickly check the winning numbers. The outcome is determined by the last two digits of the total arrows that strike the target. Recognised as a legal and exciting lottery, Shillong Teer has become a daily attraction and a much-anticipated event for participants across Meghalaya.

Shillong Teer Result on October 28, 2025: Where To Check Result Chart, Winning Numbers

The Shillong Teer Result is published online, and players can check the latest updates by visiting websites like meghalayateer.com, shillongteerresult.com, teerresults.com, and jowainightteer.in. On these platforms, simply look for the link titled “Shillong Teer Result for October 28, 2025” to view the outcomes for Round 1 and Round 2. Clicking on it will display the Shillong Teer Result Chart, which lists the winning numbers for both rounds.

The results are usually declared around 10:30 PM, with the final round wrapping up by 9 PM. For the convenience of players, the complete and updated Shillong Teer Results for the day are shared below, providing a quick overview of today's winning numbers.

Shillong Teer Result

First Round - 49

Second Round - 78

Shillong Morning Teer Result

First Round - 22

Second Round - 91

Shillong Night Teer Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Khanapara Teer Result

First Round - 92

Second Round - 75

Juwai Teer Result

First Round - 48

Second Round - 79

Juwai Morning Teer Result

First Round - 95

Second Round - 14

Juwai Night Teer Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Jowai Ladrymbai Result

First Round -

Second Round -

What is Shillong Teer?

Shillong Teer is a traditional archery-based lottery game that enjoys immense popularity in Meghalaya, especially in Shillong. The lottery game is organised by the Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association (KHASA) and is conducted in two rounds every day. During each round, skilled archers shoot arrows at a target, while participants place bets on numbers between 0 and 99.

The winning numbers are decided based on the last two digits of the total arrows that hit the target in each round. Players who correctly guess the outcome win cash prizes. Combining elements of tradition, precision, and luck, Shillong Teer has evolved into a cultural mainstay in the region. The daily results and Shillong Teer Result Chart are eagerly awaited and widely accessed online by players and fans alike.

