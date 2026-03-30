The official logo of the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) (Photo Credits: official website)

New Delhi, March 30: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has officially declared the SSC CPO Tier I Result 2026 on its website ssc.gov.in, bringing relief and excitement to candidates who appeared for the Sub-Inspector (SI) exam held in December 2025. The recruitment drive aims to fill 3,073 vacancies in Delhi Police and Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs). Candidates can now access the result PDF and check their qualifying status online.

The Commission has released category-wise cut-off marks for male, female, and departmental candidates. The cut-offs have been calculated using normalized scores to ensure fairness across multiple shifts. SSC has also clarified that NCC bonus marks have been awarded provisionally and will be verified during the Document Verification (DV) stage. PSEB Class 5 Result 2026: Punjab Board Likely To Announce Exam Results Soon at pseb.ac.in, Check Past Trends.

Candidates who have qualified in Tier I will now proceed to the Physical Efficiency Test (PET) and Physical Standard Test (PST), which will be conducted by CAPFs. The schedule for these tests will be announced soon, and candidates are advised to regularly visit the official website for updates. The Commission has also finalized the answer keys after reviewing objections, and final answer keys along with individual marks will be released shortly. Delhi DoE Result 2026 for Class 9 and 11 Declared at edustud.nic.in.

How to Check SSC CPO Tier I Result 2026

Visit the official website ssc.gov.in

Click on the “Results” tab on the homepage

Find and click on “Sub-Inspector in Delhi Police and CAPFs Examination, 2025: Tier I Result”

Open the PDF file

Use Ctrl + F to search your roll number

The result announcement marks an important milestone for candidates aiming to join Delhi Police and CAPFs as Sub-Inspectors, moving one step closer to final selection.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Moneycontrol ), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 30, 2026 04:33 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).