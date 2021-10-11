New Delhi, October 11: The second quarter of the current fiscal ended with BSE's Sensex reaching the all-time-high of 60,000. The index has managed to keep up the momentum in the third quarter as well. On Monday, Sensex was placed above 60,300 in the morning trade. Meanwhile, NSE's Nifty hit its all-time-high at 18,000 on Monday. The Indian stock market is trading at its full bloom. Eyeing the opportunity, several private companies are planing to go public and launch their IPOs soon, while existing public companies are also gearing up to make the most of the current market sentiment.

In the remaining months of 2022, several companies are planning to launch their IPOs. According to reports, over 30 companies are likely to open their IPOs in the coming months. Many companies including Paytm, Nykaa, Policybazaar, among others are likely to go public in the October-December quarter. Reports inform that Nykaa is expected to raise Rs 4,000 crore from public while, Policybazaar is aiming to garner Rs 6,000 crore from its IPO. Click Here To Know The Fundamentals Of IPO Investment.

Here Are 3 IPOs To Watch In Near Future:

ESAF Small Finance Bank IPO: The small finance bank is likely to open its IPO by the end of the month. The company plans to raise around Rs 997.78 crore from its public outing. As per reports, the ESAF Small Finance Bank plans to raise Rs 800 crore from public. While for the remaining amount, Rs 197.78 crore, the bank plans to raise money from the existing shareholders.

MobiKwik IPO: Another much awaited IPO is by MobiKwik. The company recently received a green signal from the SEBI to raise up to Rs 1,900 crore through IPO. As per reports, the digital payment company plans to raise Rs 1,500 crore from the issue of new shares wile Rs 400 crore from an Offer of Sale of its shares.

Paradeep Phosphates IPO: One of the leading fertilisers company in the country, Paradeep Phosphates also recently received approval from the SEBI to open its IPO. The company is reportedly looking to raise Rs 12.6 billion from its upcoming outing. The IPO is expected to consists of fresh issue of equity shares of Rs 1,255 and the company plans to set up its 120,035,800 for sale under OFS.

Apart from these Paytm, Keventer Agro, Adani Wilmar among others are also set to raise some fresh capital through IPO proceeds in the ongoing quarter. Notably, Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC debuted in the stock market today, on Monday. However, it could not garner an impressive opening.

