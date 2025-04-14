Mumbai, April 14: In a major move to streamline land records and improve transparency in property dealings, the Telangana government has launched the Telangana Bhu Bharati (Record of Rights in Land) Act, 2024. The launch took place on Monday, April 14, marking the 134th birth anniversary of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar. Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy inaugurated the Bhu Bharati portal, a new integrated online revenue records management system that officially replaces the Dharani portal.

After successfully piloting the portal in three mandals, including Sagar in Nalgonda district, Tirumalagiri in Rangareddy district, and Keesara in Rangareddy district, the Telangana government is now expanding the Bhu Bharati portal to all districts across the state. The platform aims to offer a user-friendly experience by providing land-related information and services in three languages: Telugu, Urdu, and English. Revanth Reddy Led Telangana Government Issues Order To Implement Scheduled Castes (SC) Categorisation, First State in Country To Do So.

Bhu Bharati will be made accessible across all districts in Telangana starting June 2. After its successful pilot phase in three mandals, Sagar in Nalgonda district and Tirumalagiri and Keesara in Rangareddy district the government is expanding the portal’s reach to ensure that citizens from all areas of the state can benefit from its services. What Is Rajiv Yuva Vikasam Scheme? How To Apply for It? All You Need To Know About Telangana Govt’s Flagship Initiative To Provide Financial Assistance up to INR 4 Lakh to Unemployed Youth.

What Is Bhu Bharati?

Launched on April 14, Bhu Bharati is a fresh portal introduced by the Telangana government to facilitate easy access to land services for people, particularly farmers. The portal assists in resolving matters pertaining to property titles and provides simple information about transactions. It began in three regions and provides numerous services such as property registrations, mutations, appeals and revisions, correction of Record of Rights (ROR), and change of agricultural land to non-agricultural land.

Why Is Telangana Government Launching a New Platform?

The Congress-led Telangana government is launching the Bhu Bharati portal to streamline land records management and correct the long-standing issues with the previous Dharani portal. The new portal is likely to provide better services for property registrations, mutations, ROR corrections, and land changes. It will also provide ready access to land-related information, particularly for farmers, while ensuring robust cybersecurity. The government is aiming to create a simple-to-use system for the next 100 years, which will correct previous operational problems and ensure permanent solutions for land transactions.

