Chandigarh, October 31: The Municipal Corporation Chandigarh (MCC) has officially banned six aggressive dog breeds - American Bulldog, American Pitbull, Bull Terrier, Cane Corso, Dogo Argentino, and Rottweiler - under The Municipal Corporation Chandigarh Pet and Community Dogs Bye-Laws, 2025. The move aims to ensure public safety and responsible pet ownership within city limits.

According to the notification issued on Wednesday, the banned breeds will not be registered henceforth. A 45-day buffer period has been granted for existing owners to register their pets. After this grace period, any owner, breeder, or pet shopkeeper found keeping or breeding these dogs will face penalties, including the immediate seizure of the animal by authorised officials. Dog Breeds Ban in India: Activists Fear Surge in Pet Dog Abandonment After Government Order.

The byelaws clarify that the ban does not apply to individuals who already own these breeds, provided they are duly registered before the notification date. However, such dog owners must ensure their pets are always muzzled and leashed with strong, reliable equipment while in public. The notification also recommends training these dogs through certified trainers registered with the MCC to promote controlled and docile behaviour. Goa Bans Rottweilers, Pitbulls: Dog Breeds To Be Banned in State After Rising Attacks, Know How It Will Affect Pet Owners.

The new rules make dog registration mandatory for all breeds. Restrictions have also been placed on the number of dogs a household can keep - one dog per floor in a five-marla house, two in a house up to 12 marlas, three in a house under one kanal, and four in a one-kanal property.

Additionally, dogs are prohibited in popular public spaces such as Sukhna Lake, Rose Garden, Rock Garden, Leisure Valley, and Shanti Kunj. Pet owners are required to clean up after their dogs and dispose of waste properly; failure to do so will attract penalties.

The bye-laws further mandate registration of all dog breeders, pet shop owners, trainers, and groomers with the civic body. Feeding of community or stray dogs is permitted only at designated places to maintain cleanliness and public safety. Violations of these bye-laws will invite fines and legal action by the Municipal Corporation Chandigarh.

