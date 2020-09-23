Aadhaar number is a 12-digit random number issued by the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) to all the residents of India. The Aadhaar card or Aadhaar number is given to citizens of the country after satisfying the verification process laid down by the government. Any individual, irrespective of age and gender, who is a resident of India, may voluntarily enroll to obtain Aadhaar number. Aadhaar Card: How to Download E-Aadhaar by Using Registered Mobile Number Online at eaadhaar.uidai.gov.in.

The Aadhaar number is a proof of identity, however, it does not confer any right of citizenship or domicile in respect of an Aadhaar number holder. Aadhaar number is devoid of any intelligence and does not profile people based on caste, religion, income, health and geography.

What is e-Aadhaar?

What is Masked Aadhaar Card? How to Download 'Safer' e-Aadhaar From UIDAI Website. An e-Aadhaar is a password protected electronic copy of Aadhaar. It is digitally signed by the competent Authority of UIDAI. You can download an electronic version of your Aadhaar by giving your Aadhaar number or Enrolment ID. The downloaded Aadhaar is as valid as the original Aadhaar letter.

From where to Download e-Aadhaar? Resident can download e-Aadhaar by visiting UIDAI websites - https://uidai.gov.in/ or by visiting https://eaadhaar.uidai.gov.in

How to Download e-Aadhaar?

You can download e-Aadhaar by following two ways- By Using Enrollment Number and By Using Aadhaar Number.

Download e-Aadhaar By Using Enrollment Number

Resident can download e-Aadhaar using 28 digit enrolment number along with Full Name and Pin code.

In this download process OTP is received on registered mobile no.

Resident can also use Time-based One-time Password (TOTP) to download e-Aadhaar instead of OTP.

TOTP can generated using mAadhaar mobile Application.

Download e-Aadhaar By Using Aadhaar No:

Resident can download e-Aadhaar by using 12 digits Aadhaar number along with Full Name and Pin code.

In this download process OTP is received on registered mobile no.

Resident can also use TOTP to download e-Aadhaar instead of OTP.

TOTP can generated using mAadhaar mobile Application.

The Aadhaar number is verifiable in an online, cost-effective way. It is unique and robust enough to eliminate duplicates and fake identities and may be used as a basis/primary identifier to roll out several Government welfare schemes and programmes for effective service delivery thereby promoting transparency and good governance.

