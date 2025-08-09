New Delhi, August 09: Indian Railways has set a new benchmark in freight transport with the launch of “Rudrastra,” the longest freight train in the country’s history. Stretching nearly 4.5 kilometres, the record-breaking formation was created by coupling six standard BOXN rakes into a single unit, resulting in an impressive lineup of 354 wagons powered by seven locomotives. The historic run took place on August 7, with “Rudrastra” covering 200 km from Ganjkhwaja station in Uttar Pradesh to Garhwa Road station in Jharkhand in just 5 hours at an average speed of 40 km/h.

According to the East Central Railway (ECR), the train was dispatched from Ganjkhwaja at 2:20 pm and successfully operated across a combination of the Dedicated Freight Corridor and regular Indian Railways tracks. Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw celebrated the achievement by sharing a video of the massive train on X, calling it “Bharat’s longest freight train (4.5 km long).”

Boosting Efficiency and Cutting Operational Costs

The creation of "Rudrastra" is not just a record-breaking feat — it's a strategic move aimed at enhancing operational efficiency. Running six rakes separately would have required individual crew arrangements, separate scheduling, and distinct routing for each, significantly increasing manpower and operational costs. By combining them into one long-haul formation, Indian Railways has reduced resource usage, sped up freight movement, and made operations more cost-effective. This approach also frees up valuable track space, allowing more trains to run and improving the overall capacity of the network.

Railway officials noted that the concept is a game-changer for the logistics sector, enabling faster, larger, and more economical transportation of goods. “Rudrastra” is expected to inspire more such operations in the future, especially on busy freight routes.

Symbol of Coordination and Technical Capability

The successful run of "Rudrastra" reflects the seamless coordination between departments and the strong management of the DDU division. The zonal railway described it as a symbol of "better working capacity, coordination, and good management," underlining the technical prowess required to operate such a massive formation safely and efficiently.

With the ability to move huge volumes of freight in a single trip, “Rudrastra” marks a significant step toward modernising India’s freight operations. Its success signals a new era in railway logistics, where scale, speed, and efficiency will drive the nation’s economic growth while reducing congestion on rail networks.

