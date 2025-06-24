Mumbai, June 24: For the first time in years, Indian Railways is set to revise passenger fares, with a marginal hike effective from July 1, 2025. As per the report, the fare for non-AC Mail and Express trains will increase by 1 paise per kilometre, while AC classes will see a 2 paise per kilometre hike.

According to the Times of India, ordinary second-class travel for distances up to 500 km will remain unaffected. For journeys beyond 500 km in second class, the fare will rise by just half a paise per kilometre. Importantly, there will be no change in fares for suburban travel or Monthly Season Tickets (MSTs), ensuring minimal impact on daily commuters. Indian Railways To Use E-Aadhaar for Tatkal Ticket Bookings, Says Ashwini Vaishnaw.

Railway Ticket Price Hike

Officials have stated that the revision is aimed at balancing rising operational costs without placing a significant burden on passengers. Over 13,000 Mail and Express trains operate daily across the country, making the update a broad but measured adjustment.

In a parallel move to streamline bookings, Indian Railways will mandate Aadhaar authentication for Tatkal ticket reservations starting July 1, 2025. A directive issued by the Railway Ministry requires passengers booking Tatkal tickets via the IRCTC website or mobile app to be Aadhaar-verified users. Indian Railways To Launch Ticket-Checking Drive in First Class Coaches of Mumbai Local Trains From June 16 To Curb Unauthorised Travel.

Additionally, from July 15, Tatkal bookings will involve Aadhaar-based OTP authentication. Booking agents have also been restricted from securing Tatkal tickets during the initial 30-minute window, from 10:00 to 10:30 AM for AC classes and 11:00 to 11:30 AM for non-AC, in a bid to prevent misuse.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 24, 2025 02:31 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).