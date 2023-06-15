News claiming the governor of the Reserve Bank of India, Shaktikanta Das, made an important announcement regarding bank accounts that if any account holder has more than Rs 30,000 in his account, then his account will be closed is being widely shared on social media. However, the news has turned out to be fake. A fact check conducted by the Press Information Bureau has termed phoney. The PIB added that the RBI had made no such decision. Everything in India To Be Closed for 10 Days? PIB Fact Check Debunks Fake Claim.

Bank Accounts With Balance Over Rs 30,000 To Be Closed?

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)