[VANCOUVER, BC] – [July 15, 2021] – Wize, a full-suite EdTech offering for secondary and postsecondary students announces its acquisition of EssayJack, an award-winning, patented software solution for academic writing, founded by two professors.

Wize has helped over 100,000 students excel in STEM subjects, and EssayJack has helped over 30,000 students master academic writing, everything from book reports to persuasive speeches to academic essays. Together, Wize and EssayJack will support students in building lasting numeracy and literacy skills which will carry them through high school, university, and into the economy.

“Our acquisition of EssayJack rounds out our core, curricular content by complementing our robust STEM offering with a world-class literacy tool,” said Cyrus Moradian, Wize’s CEO. “We know that students and educators alike are hungry for resources that build students’ knowledge and confidence - not just take a shortcut to the answer,” Moradian said. He continued: “our combined platform will help students understand, critically evaluate, and effectively communicate in STEM, English and beyond.”

As part of the acquisition, Dr. Lindy Ledohowski, EssayJack’s CEO, joins Wize’s leadership team as Vice President of Operations. “This pandemic has changed education,” stated Ledohowski, a former high school English teacher and university professor who also served 8 years on the Board of the Canadian Museum for Human Rights. “When Cyrus and I first met, it was our mutual goal of seeing all students succeed that started us on a path to joining forces. With the huge learning loss unequally experienced by students in North America, we knew now was the time to combine our efforts to most effectively support student and educator success.”

Moradian said: “I’m particularly excited by how the addition of EssayJack increases the value and reach of our offering in advance of our new All-Access Pass on-demand subscription launching this 2021-2022 academic year. With the inclusion of EssayJack’s tools, we will have the most cost effective and impactful STEM and literacy supplemental learning offering in the Market.”

The combination of Wize and EssayJack creates a Canadian powerhouse ed-tech company ready to come alongside students and educators in North America to fulfill student potential.

Wize and EssayJack will be launching in schools, colleges, and universities across Canada and the United States this August 2021. The Wize and EssayJack content will be available to students through the All-Access Pass for one low monthly fee.