Bhopal, July 21: A member of the Bajrang Dal was attacked in Madhya Pradesh for allegedly making statements in support of BJP's suspended leader Nupur Sharma.

As per the police, an incident was reported in Agar district where around one dozen people cornered Ayush Jadam and attacked him in full public view on July 20. A case was registered and two accused were arrested. The police is on the lookout of others. Prophet Remark Row: Hindu Youth Thrashed in Bihar's Arrah City for 'Supporting' Nupur Sharma

In his complaint, Jadam told the police that he was driving down the Ujjain Road on a motorbikes, a group of people on six-seven bikes cornered him. They (attackers) asked if he was Ayush Jadam. "When I confirmed, they attacked me with sharp-edged weapons, including knives and swords. They said I would be beheaded for supporting Nupur Sharma," Jadam said in his complaint.

"They surrounded me and attacked me with sharp weapons. They were saying, cut him in pieces. Luckily there were some people who saved my life," he added.

As per the police, Jadam sustained injuries on his head and was admitted in the hospital. After the incident, police claimed to have deployed heavy security in the Agar area. "Two persons have been arrested involved in the case while search for others is underway. Security has been strengthened to prevent any law and order problem," said a senior police official in Agar district.

