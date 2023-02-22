Delhi, February 22: There is a good news for the central government employees. The Centre is expected to increase dearness allowance (DA) for its more than one crore employees and pensioners by four percentage points to 42 per cent from existing 38 per cent as per the 7th Pay Commission after the release of AICPI index.

The data of the AICPI index, which is one of the key metrics to decide the hike in dearness allowance of central employees, comes on the last date of every month. The figure for January 2023 is to come on February 28. This will be the final figure on DA allowance of central employees will increase. 7th Pay Commission to Be Replaced by 8th Pay Commission Soon? Massive Salary Hike Likely For Central Government Employees, Check Details.

Earlier some reports said that the decision on DA hike could be approved during the next Union cabinet meeting which is slated to be held on March 1. If it is approved, then the Centre could announce a decision regarding dearness allowance hike on or before Holi 2023. For a long time, the government employees have been demanding a hike in DA. 7th Pay Commission: Minimum Salaries Of Government Employees To Be Raised After Holi 2023? Check Latest Update on Fitment Factor.

The Centre generally hikes DA and DR of the government employees two times in a year- first in January and then in July. The Central government had last year hiked the dearness allowance under 7th pay commission in March and then in September. Going by the same trend, the Centre could hike DA in March 2023 on the basis of 7th pay commission.

