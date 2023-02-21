Delhi, February 21: Central government employees are likely to hear some good news soon. After the 7th Pay Commission, the government is soon going to set up the 8th Pay Commission according to a report in Zee News. Central employees are eagerly waiting for a revision in fitment factor which will give massive boost to their salary.

Reports stated that next year the salary of central employees can increase by more than 44 percent. Along with this, salary can be reviewed on any other formula other than the Fitment Factor. It is expected that the new commission will see lot of changes compared to the old one. 7th Pay Commission Latest News Today: Central Government Employees May Receive 4% DA Hike on This Day.

On What Basis is the Salary of the Employees Calculated?

Under the 7th Pay Commission, at present the minimum salary of the employees is Rs 18,000 and the government had implemented the fitment factor for this salary. There was a lot of opposition to this at that time, but Finance Minister Arun Jaitley believed that some new scales should be used to fix the salary of central employees, due to which the fitment factor was implemented, on which Salary of the employees is calculated. 7th Pay Commission: Fitment Factor Likely to Be Hiked For Government Employees Soon; Here’s How Much Salary Will Increase.

Let us tell you that the fitment factor in the Seventh Pay Commission was 2.57 times, after which the salary of the employees increased by 14.29 percent and due to this increase, the minimum salary of the employees was fixed at Rs 18,000. . At the same time, under the Eighth Pay Commission, it is believed that this time the fitment factor may be 3.68 times, after which the salary of the employees may increase by 44.44 percent. At the same time, the minimum salary of the employees can directly increase from Rs 18,000 to Rs 26,000.

When Can the 8th Pay Commission be Implemented?

At present, no proposal of any kind has been presented by the Central Government regarding the 8th Pay Commission. On the other hand, if sources are to be believed, the government can introduce the 8th Pay Commission in the year 2024 and it can be implemented in the year 2026.

It is important to note that the Pay Commission can also be formed in the year 2024. Experts are of the opinion that general elections are to be held in the country, so the government can give a big gift to the employees soon.

