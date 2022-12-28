Mumbai, December 28: The Narendra Modi-led government is likely to take decisions on DA hike, release of DA arrears and fitment factor hike soon. As per reports, government employees under the 7th pay commission are likely to receive good news soon as the centre is likely to take a decision on house rent allowance (HRA) hike.

If reports are to be believed, central government employees are likely to receive double bonanza in the form of HRA hike after the Centre increased Dearness Allowance by 4 percent in September 2022. Since a long time, central government employees have been demanding a hike in house rent allowance (HRA).

The demand to raise HRA gained momentum after the Centre raised the DA to 38 percent from 34 percent in September 2022. The last time the HRA was hiked was in July 2021 when the Centre has also increased the DA to 28 percent under the 7th CPC recommendations.

The demand to raise HRA gained momentum after the Centre raised the DA to 38 percent from 34 percent in September 2022. The last time the HRA was hiked was in July 2021 when the Centre has also increased the DA to 28 percent under the 7th CPC recommendations.

Meanwhile, there are questions as to how will the HRA of central government employees be calculated? At present, central government employees working in 'X' class cities are receiving 27 percent HRA on basic salary. On the other hand, government employees of 'Y' class cities and 'Z' class cities are receiving 18 percent and 9 percent HRA respectively.

The minimum HRA for all three categories of employees is Rs 5400, Rs 3600 and Rs 1800 respectively under the 7th CPC. As per reports, the HRA of central government employees of 'X' category cities is likely to raised by 4 to 5 percent. Similarly, a percent hike is expected to be raised for those employees working in 'Y' category cities while a 1 percent hike is projected for employees of 'Z' category cities.

