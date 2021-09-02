New Delhi, September 2: The rate of dearness allowance (DA) of central government employees, who receive salary as per the recommendations of the 7th Pay Commission, is usually hiked twice every year. This year, however, the rate of DA has been increased only once. Multiple reports said the Centre may hike the DA rate again by 3 percent. If this happens, central government employees, under the 7th Pay Commission, will get 31 percent of their basic pay as DA. 7th Pay Commission Latest News Today: Major Hike in Salary of Central Government Employees If DA Rate Touches 31%, Check Calculation Here.

The Centre had increased the rate of DA by 4% in January this year. But the increment came into effect from July 1. Apparently, the DA rate has been hiked only once this year. Central government employees expect another hike in the DA rate. Currently, central government employees get 28 percent of their basic pay as DA, under the 7th Pay Commission. While the Centre has not said anything, there are speculative reports.

Some reports said another hike in the DA rate could be announced this month. Other suggest the Centre may announce a hike of 3 percent in DA rate by Dussehra or Diwali, meaning in October or November. The government has neither denied nor confirmed any of the reports. It is believed a hike of 3 percent is more likely in the DA rate considering the All India Consumer Price Index (AICPI) data.

The AICPI touched 120.6 following an increase of 0.5 points in the index for May 2021. The Ministry of Labour has not released the data for June till now. If the AICPI reaches 130 in June, a hike of 4 percent in the DA rate may be announced. According to reports, a jump of 10 points is highly unlikely, therefore, a 3 percent hike in the DA rate is more likely.

