7th Pay Commission News: Will Budget 2020-21 Bring Cheers to Central Government Employees Waiting For Minimum Pay Hike?

7th Pay Commission | Representational Image | (Photo Credits: PTI)

New Delhi, January 31: The Modi government implemented the recommendations of the 7th Pay Commission or 7th CPC in 2016. The 7th Pay Commission recommended Rs 18,000 as minimum pay for the central government employees. Since then, the employees have been demanding a raise in minimum pay recommended by the 7th Pay Commission. They have now pinned hopes on Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman who present the first full-year Budget of the Modi 2.0 government tomorrow. 7th Pay Commission: Gujarat Government Raises DA For Employees by 5% in Effect From July 2019, Six-Month Arrears to be Paid.

Ahead of the Budget 2020-21 presentation, a report by The Indian Express said that the Modi government may increase the minimum pay from current Rs 18,000, which was recommended by the 7th Pay Commission, and dearness allowance or DA. The report stated that the minimum pay could be increased to Rs 26,000 from Rs 18,000. There could be a hike of 4 percent in the DA of the central government employees, it added. Economic Survey Has Multi-Faceted Strategy to Achieve $5 Trillion Economy, Says PM Narendra Modi.

The DA granted to central government employees currently stands at 17 percent. This would be raised to 21 percent if the speculated hike is implemented. Even though the Ministry of Finance neither denied nor confirmed the report, speculations have gain credence as several state governments have announced a DA, as well as dearness relief (DR) hike for their employees and pensioners, respectively.

Notably, the Finance Ministry, while responding to a query in Lok Sabha in 2018, had said that there was no proposal to revise the 7th Pay Commission recommendations. "No such proposal is under consideration of the government," then MoS, Finance, Pon Radhakrishnan had said.