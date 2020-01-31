Economic Survey Has Multi-Faceted Strategy to Achieve $5 Trillion Economy, Says PM Narendra Modi

File image of PM Narendra Modi outside Parliament (Photo Credits: IANS)

New Delhi, January 31: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday lauded President Ram Nath Kovind's speech at the start of the Budget 2020-2021 session. In a series of tweets, PM Narendra Modi also said that the Economic Survey of 2019-2020 had "multi-faceted strategy to achieve a $5 trillion economy". His tweets came hours after Union Finance Minister tabled the Economic Survey in Parliament. Budget Session 2020 of Parliament Live News & Updates.

"The #EconomicSurvey 2019-20 focuses on wealth-creation for 130 crore Indians. It outlines a multi-faceted strategy to achieve a $5 trillion economy through enterprise, exports, ease of doing business and more. Do read!" PM Modi tweeted, sharing a link of the data. The Economic Survey has projected India's GDP growth at 6-6.5 percent in the next fiscal year. This marks a sharp decline from the estimate of 7 percent growth in last year's Economic Survey.

In another tweet, PM Modi said that President Ram Nath Kovind's speech highlighted how the country "has overcome challenges pending for decades". "In his speech to both Houses of Parliament, Rashtrapati Ji lucidly highlighted India’s successes in a wide range of sectors as well as how the fruits of development are transforming the lives of 130 crore Indians," the Prime Minister said.

"Rashtrapati Ji also highlighted India’s rising stature at the world stage, how our nation has overcome challenges pending for decades and India’s ethos of harmony, brotherhood as well as compassion," he added.

PM Narendra Modi's Tweets:

Rashtrapati Ji also highlighted India’s rising stature at the world stage, how our nation has overcome challenges pending for decades and India’s ethos of harmony, brotherhood as well as compassion. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 31, 2020

The #EconomicSurvey 2019-20 focuses on wealth-creation for 130 crore Indians. It outlines a multi-faceted strategy to achieve a $5 trillion economy through enterprise, exports, ease of doing business and more. Do read! https://t.co/CZHNOcO7GV — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 31, 2020

Addressing the joint sitting of Parliament at the Central Hall, President Kovind condemned violence in the name of protest. "My Government is of the firm view that mutual discussions and debates strengthen democracy. At the same time, any kind of violence in the name of protests weakens the society and the nation," Kovind said. President also said that with the passing of the Citizenship Amendment Act, the government has fulfilled the will of Mahatma Gandhi.