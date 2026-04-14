The rollout of the 8th Pay Commission has officially moved into its consultation phase, raising key questions among central government employees and pensioners about potential salary revisions and benefits. The Government of India has initiated a series of meetings with employee unions, associations, and institutions to gather inputs that will shape future pay structures.

As per a notification issued on April 11, 2026, the Commission will begin its interaction sessions in New Delhi from April 28 to 30. These meetings are crucial, as they provide a platform for stakeholders to present their demands, suggestions, and concerns regarding pay scales, allowances, and pensions. 8th Pay Commission Meeting in Delhi, Maharashtra: Full Schedule, Key Dates and What It Means For Employees.

Employee groups interested in participating must first submit a memorandum on the official website, 8cpc.gov.in. After submission, they are required to request an appointment via email before April 20, attaching the unique memorandum ID generated during the process. The government has stated that detailed venue information and meeting schedules will be shared closer to the dates.

The consultation process will not be limited to Delhi. The Commission is scheduled to visit Pune on May 4 and 5, allowing regional organisations and institutions to contribute to the discussions. Additionally, a team from the Commission is expected to visit Dehradun on April 24, indicating a broader nationwide outreach plan. 8th Pay Commission: Fitment Factor Key to Salary Hike for Government Employees.

The 8th Pay Commission is chaired by Justice Ranjana Prakash Desai, with Professor Pulak Ghosh serving as a part-time member and Pankaj Jain as Member-Secretary. Alongside consultations, the government is also inviting applications for consultants on a contractual basis to support the Commission’s work.

These developments mark the beginning of a critical process that will influence salary revisions for lakhs of central government employees and pensioners. As consultations gain momentum, expectations around revised pay scales, improved allowances, and enhanced benefits are set to grow in the months ahead.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 14, 2026 02:18 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).