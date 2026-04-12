The 8th Pay Commission is currently examining potential salary revisions for central government employees and pensioners, with the fitment factor emerging as a crucial element in determining the extent of any increase. While no official announcement has been made, employees are closely tracking developments as expectations grow around a possible pay hike.

The fitment factor is a multiplier used by a Central Pay Commission to revise the basic pay of government employees. It plays a central role in recalculating salaries, pensions, and allowances. 8th Pay Commission Latest News Today: Is the Fitment Factor Finalised? What Employees Need To Know.

The factor is determined based on multiple considerations, including inflation trends, employee needs, and the government’s financial capacity. Any change in this multiplier directly impacts take-home pay and retirement benefits.

How Fitment Factor Affects Salaries

Under the 7th Pay Commission, implemented in 2016, a fitment factor of 2.57 was applied. This revision raised the minimum basic pay to INR 18,000.

However, the increase was not a direct multiplication of salaries by 2.57. Instead, the adjustment translated to an effective salary increase of around 14.3%, after accounting for structural changes such as resetting the dearness allowance (DA) to zero under a new base index. 8th Pay Commission: Govt Invites Applications for Consultant Roles; Salary Up to INR 1.8 Lakh, Check Eligibility & How to Apply.

The same mechanism is expected to be used by the 8th Pay Commission when finalising salary revisions.

Salary Structure Across Employee Levels

Government employees are categorised into 18 levels under the current pay matrix:

Level 1: Entry-level / Group D employees

Levels 2–9: Group C employees

Levels 10–12: Group B employees

Levels 13–18: Group A employees, including senior officials such as Cabinet secretaries

Under the 7th Pay Commission, basic pay levels included:

Level 1: INR 18,000

Level 5: INR 29,200

Level 10: INR 56,100

Level 15: INR 1,82,200

Level 18: INR 2,50,000

How the New Salary Will Be Calculated

The revised salary under the 8th Pay Commission will be calculated using a standard formula:

Revised Basic Pay = Current Basic Pay × Fitment Factor

While several estimates about a potential increase in the fitment factor are circulating online, there has been no official confirmation so far. Employees have been advised to rely only on government notifications for accurate updates.

Components of a Government Salary

A central government employee’s salary is made up of multiple components:

Basic Pay: Approximately 51.5% of total income

Approximately 51.5% of total income Dearness Allowance (DA): Around 30.9%

Around 30.9% House Rent Allowance (HRA): Roughly 15.4%

Roughly 15.4% Transport Allowance: About 2.2%

The fitment factor directly impacts the basic pay, which in turn influences other components such as DA and HRA.

The 8th Pay Commission is expected to factor in inflation and economic conditions before finalising its recommendations. Until an official announcement is made, the exact salary hike remains uncertain. For now, central government employees and pensioners continue to await clarity on the revised pay structure and the fitment factor that will determine their future earnings.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (LiveMint), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 12, 2026 10:21 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).