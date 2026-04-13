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The consultation phase for the 8th Pay Commission has officially commenced, marking a major step toward revising salary structures and pensions for government employees and retirees. This stage is crucial as it allows stakeholders, including unions, associations and institutions, to submit feedback that will shape the Commission’s final recommendations.

Notified on January 17, 2025, the 8th Pay Commission is expected to be implemented from January 1, 2026. It is chaired by Ranjana Prakash Desai, with Pulak Ghosh as a member and Pankaj Jain serving as Member-Secretary.

Consultation Schedule And Participation

The first round of consultations will take place in Delhi from April 28 to 30, 2026, followed by meetings in Pune on May 4 and 5, 2026. Notices for both meetings were issued on April 11, 2026, with a submission deadline of April 20, 2026.

Eligible participants include unions, associations, organisations and institutions. Stakeholders must submit their memorandums through the official portal, 8cpc.gov.in, and request appointments by attaching their unique memorandum ID. 8th Pay Commission: Fitment Factor Key to Salary Hike for Government Employees.

How To Participate

The process involves three steps. First, stakeholders must submit their memorandum online. Second, they must request a meeting slot via the portal. Third, all submissions and requests must be completed before the April 20 deadline. Only timely and eligible applications will be considered. 8th Pay Commission: Govt Invites Applications for Consultant Roles; Salary Up to INR 1.8 Lakh, Check Eligibility & How to Apply.

Why It Matters

These consultations mark the Commission’s active engagement phase, focusing on structured feedback before finalising recommendations. Discussions are expected to cover key issues such as pay structure, fitment factor, allowances and pensions.

More meetings are likely to be held in cities like Mumbai and other regions to ensure wider representation. The inputs collected during this phase will play a decisive role in determining future salary frameworks and benefits for employees and pensioners across the country.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 13, 2026 03:48 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).