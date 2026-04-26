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Football Football Torino vs Inter Milan, Serie A 2025–26 Free Live Streaming Online The Nerazzurri currently sit nine points clear at the top of the table and could be crowned champions this evening if results elsewhere go their way. Torino, currently occupying 13th place, will be looking to play the role of disruptors as they aim to improve their standing in the final weeks of the campaign.

League leaders Inter Milan travel to the Stadio Olimpico Grande Torino with the chance to potentially secure the Serie A 2025-26 title. The Nerazzurri currently sit nine points clear at the top of the table and could be crowned champions this evening if results elsewhere go their way. Torino, currently occupying 13th place, will be looking to play the role of disruptors as they aim to improve their standing in the final weeks of the campaign. Manchester City Mount Late Comeback to Secure FA Cup 2025-26 Final Berth After Edging Past Southampton.

Where To Watch Torino vs Inter Milan Serie A 2025–26?

Fans worldwide are eager to catch the action. In the UK, the match will be broadcast live on TNT Sports. For viewers in India, the US, and Canada, DAZN holds the streaming rights. While official free streaming options are generally limited to regional broadcasters or platforms offering promotional free trials (such as FuboTV in North America), users travelling abroad often utilise a Virtual Private Network (VPN) to access their existing domestic subscriptions securely. UEFA Bans Benfica’s Gianluca Prestianni for Six Games Due to ‘Use of Homophobic Language’ in UCL 2025–26 Match Against Real Madrid.

Match Fact

Detail Information Fixture Torino vs Inter Milan Competition Serie A 2025–26 (Matchweek 34) Date Sunday, 26 April 2026 Kick-off Time 17:00 local / 16:00 BST / 20:30 IST Venue Stadio Olimpico Grande Torino, Turin Live Stream (UK) TNT Sports / discovery+ Live Stream (India) DAZN (India) / DAZN (UK) / Paramount+ (US) Current Standings Inter Milan (1st), Torino (13th)

Match Preview

If Inter secure a victory in Turin and local rivals AC Milan fail to defeat Juventus in their late kick-off, the Nerazzurri will be officially confirmed as the 2025–26 Serie A champions. The focus for the visitors remains on their clinical strike force, which has already netted 78 goals this season.

However, Torino's goal difference of -17 suggests they may struggle against an Inter side that boasts the best defensive record in the league. For the hosts, a positive result today would be a significant morale booster as they look to finish in the top half of the table.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 26, 2026 07:35 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).