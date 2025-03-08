Mumbai, March 8: Two people were killed and 13 others injured after a vehicle overturned and was hit by a car on the Mumbai-Nagpur Samruddhi Expressway on Saturday morning, police said. The accident occurred at Malsawargaon in Buldhana district around 9 am when a vehicle with 15 people from Yavatmal was heading to Shirdi, an official from Sindkhed Raja police station said. Mumbai-Nagpur Expressway Accident: Two Cars Collide on Samruddhi Highway in Maharashtra's Jalna, Seven Killed; Horrifying Visuals Surface.

He said one of the tyres of the vehicle burst, causing it to overturn, and a car rammed into it from behind. The official said the deceased were identified as Vidya Sable and Motiram Borkar. He said 13 injured persons were taken to a nearby hospital, where three of them are in critical condition. The official said the traffic police and an emergency team rushed to the accident site, and traffic was disrupted for some time on the expressway.