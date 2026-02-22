Chennai, February 22: The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) in Chennai has issued a heavy rainfall alert for parts of southern Tamil Nadu on Sunday, warning that districts including Theni, Dindigul, Madurai and Virudhunagar may experience intense showers accompanied by thunderstorms. According to the weather bulletin, a low-pressure area formed on Saturday over the equatorial Indian Ocean and the adjoining southeast Bay of Bengal.

The system is expected to move west-northwestwards and intensify into a well-marked low-pressure area over the southwest Bay of Bengal and the adjoining equatorial Indian Ocean in the coming hours. Under its influence, moderate rainfall is likely at one or two places across southern and northern Tamil Nadu, as well as in Puducherry and Karaikal. However, the weather department has specifically cautioned that Theni, Dindigul, Madurai and Virudhunagar districts could witness heavy rainfall with thunderstorms on Sunday. Weather Forecast Today, February 22: Check Weather Updates, Rain Predictions for Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Kolkata and Shimla.

The Meteorological Office has further forecast light rainfall at isolated places across Tamil Nadu and Puducherry between February 23 and February 25. For Chennai and Puducherry on Sunday (February 22), the sky is expected to remain partly cloudy, with no major rainfall activity predicted within city limits. Fishermen have been issued a strong advisory in view of the evolving weather conditions. Wind speeds of up to 60 kmph are likely over the Gulf of Mannar and adjoining south Tamil Nadu coast, the Comorin Sea, and parts of the Bay of Bengal on February 22. Chennai Weather Update: Heavy Rain Pours as IMD Maintains Yellow Alert, Check Week-Long Forecast.

The Regional Meteorological Centre has urged fishermen not to venture into these areas due to the risk of rough seas and strong gusty winds. Authorities are closely monitoring the movement and intensity of the system. Residents in the southern districts have been advised to remain cautious, particularly in areas prone to waterlogging and localised flooding. Disaster response teams are expected to remain on standby should the system intensify further. The weather department said updated forecasts and warnings will be issued as the low-pressure system evolves over the next 24 to 48 hours.

