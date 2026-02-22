Mumbai, February 22: The silver rate across major Indian cities remained unchanged on Sunday, February 22, following a period of significant volatility earlier this month. Scroll below to check silver prices in major Indian cities like Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Ahmedabad, Kolkata, Pune, Kerala, and Vadodara.

As the bullion markets remain closed for the weekend, retail prices have stabilised, with the white metal trading at INR 2,75,000 per kilogram in most metropolitan areas, including Delhi and Mumbai. This stability comes after a sharp recovery in mid-February, when prices bounced back from a multi-month low of INR 2,55,000 per kg recorded on February 18. Silver Investment in 2026: Is It Legal to Store Large Quantities at Home and What Are the Tax Rules?

City-Wise Silver Rates As of February 22

While silver prices are generally standardised across India, minor differences can occur based on local taxes and transportation costs.

Silver Rates Today As of February 22, 2026 (Per Kilogram)

City Silver Price Today Delhi INR 2,75,000 Mumbai INR 2,75,000 Chennai INR 2,90,000 Hyderabad INR 2,75,000 Bengaluru INR 2,75,000 Ahmedabad INR 2,90,000 Kolkata INR 2,75,000 Pune INR 2,75,000 Kerala INR 2,75,000 Vadodara INR 2,75,000

Silver rates have entered a phase of consolidation. In the national capital, Delhi, silver is priced at INR 275 per gram and INR 2,75,000 per kilogram. Similar rates are being observed in Mumbai, Kolkata, and Pune, where the market is absorbing the recent gains made during the week's safe-haven rally.

While most cities are seeing synchronised pricing, southern hubs like Chennai, Hyderabad, and Kerala continue to trade at a premium, with rates holding steady at INR 2,90,000 per kilogram. Silver Rate Today, February 21, 2026: Check Latest Prices of White Metal in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, and Other Major Cities.

Silver Rate Today: Market Trends and Outlook

The precious metal has had a turbulent February. After hitting a peak of INR 3,50,000 per kg at the start of the month, silver witnessed a massive correction of over 20% before finding support near the INR 2.55 lakh mark. Analysts suggest the current pause in price movement is a "cautiously hopeful" sign for investors, indicating that the extreme downward pressure may have eased.

The recent rebound was largely fueled by heightening geopolitical tensions in the Middle East and a slight softening of the US Dollar. However, with the US Federal Reserve split on future interest rate cuts, silver remains susceptible to fluctuations in global bond yields and industrial demand.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Goodreturns), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 22, 2026 08:37 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).