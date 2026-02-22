Mumbai, February 22: Millions of Indian farmers are awaiting the release of the 22nd installment of the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-Kisan) scheme, which is tentatively expected to be disbursed between late February and early March 2026. While the central government has yet to announce a specific date, historical trends and administrative preparations suggest the INR 2,000 credit will likely arrive as a "Holi gift" before the festival on March 3.

PM Kisan 22nd installment follows the 21st payment made in November 2025 and is part of the government's annual commitment to provide INR 6,000 in three equal parts to eligible land-holding families.

PM Kisan 22nd installment Date

The Ministry of Agriculture has reportedly finalised the beneficiary database for the December–March cycle. However, recent government data presented in Parliament indicates that over 30 lakh farmers may face delays if their bank accounts are not yet seeded with Aadhaar. To ensure a seamless Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT), the government has reiterated that both e-KYC completion and Aadhaar-linked bank accounts are mandatory for all 8 crore active subscribers.

Release Timeline and Expectations

The 22nd installment falls within the December-to-March disbursement window. Given that the 19th installment was released on February 24 in 2025, officials suggest a similar late-February rollout for 2026. This timing is strategically aligned to support farmers with immediate cash flow for agricultural inputs ahead of the summer season.

PM Kisan 22nd installment Mandatory Compliance: e-KYC and Farmer ID

For the 2026 cycle, the government has tightened security protocols to ensure funds reach genuine beneficiaries. Two critical requirements must be met to avoid payment failure:

e-KYC Verification: Farmers must complete OTP-based e-KYC on the PM-Kisan portal or biometric verification at a Common Service Centre (CSC).

Farmers must complete OTP-based e-KYC on the PM-Kisan portal or biometric verification at a Common Service Centre (CSC). Farmer ID Requirement: In 14 states, including Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, and Bihar, a unique "Farmer ID" is now being integrated into the registration process to streamline land record verification.

PM Kisan 22nd installment: How to Check Beneficiary Status

Navigate to the 'Farmers Corner' on the homepage.

Click on 'Know Your Status' or 'Beneficiary List'.

Enter the required details, such as the Registration Number or Aadhaar-linked mobile number.

Submit the Captcha to view the current status of the 22nd installment.

Launched in 2019, PM-Kisan is a central sector scheme designed to augment the income of small and marginal farmers. Since its inception, the government has transferred over INR 3.69 lakh crore directly into bank accounts. The scheme excludes institutional landholders, income tax payers, and high-income pensioners to ensure the financial aid targets those most dependent on agricultural labor for their livelihood.

