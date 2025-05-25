Gonda (UP), May 25 (PTI) A video allegedly showing BJP's Gonda district president Amar Kishore Kashyap indulging in "inappropriate" behaviour with a woman has gone viral on social media, prompting the party's state leadership to seek a written explanation within seven days.

In the video, reportedly recorded on April 12 through CCTV cameras installed at the BJP district office here, Kashyap appears to make "inappropriate advances" towards the woman on the stairs.

Also Read | Bodoland Lottery Result Today, May 25, 2025: Assam State Lottery Sambad Sunday Lucky Draw Results Declared, Check Winners List With Ticket Numbers.

The woman seen in the footage is said to be a BJP worker. A party worker termed the video “shameful” and filed a formal complaint with the BJP leadership.

Reacting to the controversy, Kashyap denied any wrongdoing and claimed the video was being misrepresented by political opponents.

Also Read | Who Is Manohar Lal Dhakad? All About Mandsaur Politician Caught Having Sex on Delhi-Mumbai Expressway in Viral Video.

“The woman in the video is a party worker. She was feeling unwell on that day and had requested a place to rest. I took her to the office. While climbing the stairs, she felt dizzy, and I held her to support her. The footage is being misused to malign me,” he said.

However, the BJP's state general secretary, Govind Narayan Shukla, has issued a show-cause notice to Kashyap.

“The video circulated on social media has brought to light conduct that negatively impacts the party's reputation and falls under the category of indiscipline,” the notice stated.

“In accordance with the instructions of the state president, you are hereby asked to submit a written explanation to the BJP state office within seven days. Failure to provide a satisfactory response in the stipulated time will invite strict disciplinary action,” it added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)