A shocking case from Uttar Pradesh has emerged where a wedding night dispute spiraled into serious criminal allegations, including extortion, threats, and an attempted murder plot. The incident, reported from Agra, involves a bride who allegedly demanded INR 90 lakh from her husband on wedding night and refused to have s*x until the money was paid.

According to Muskaan Singh, her brother married Kalpana on April 29 last year. On their wedding night, the bride reportedly placed an unexpected condition before her husband, stating she would lift her veil and have s*x only after receiving INR 90 lakh. The demand left the groom’s family stunned and triggered immediate tension between both families. Haridwar: Wedding Called Off As Brawl Erupts After Groom’s Friends Make Obscene Remarks About Bride’s Female Relatives; 10 Injured (Watch Video).

When the amount was not paid, the bride allegedly took her jewellery and returned to her parental home. The situation reportedly worsened in July when the bride’s family allegedly threatened to burn the groom’s family alive if their demands were not met. The groom’s side has also claimed that attempts were made to extort money through WhatsApp messages. Bulandshahr: Woman Gatecrashes Girlfriend’s Engagement Ceremony Claiming Live-In Relationship, Same-Sex ‘Love Story’ Twist Leads to Cancellation of Wedding.

The dispute took a dangerous turn on March 26 this year, when members of the bride’s family allegedly reached the groom’s residence, abused the family, and issued death threats. The victim’s family further alleged that the accused tampered with their PNG gas pipeline in an attempt to set the house on fire.

Fortunately, the family managed to alert the police in time and avoid a major tragedy. However, they later accused the police of inaction, prompting them to approach the court. Following judicial intervention, an FIR has now been registered, and an investigation is underway.

What began as a dispute over money and refusal of s*x has now escalated into serious allegations of conspiracy and attempted murder, with the truth expected to emerge through the ongoing probe.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 14, 2026 02:43 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).