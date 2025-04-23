In a dramatic turn of events in Haridwar, Uttarakhand, a bride cancelled her wedding and sent back the groom’s procession after a violent clash erupted during the ribbon-cutting ceremony. The incident took place late on April 22, when the groom’s friends allegedly passed lewd comments about the bride’s relatives, sparking outrage. A heated argument soon escalated into a physical brawl involving stone-pelting and chair-throwing. Over 10 people were reportedly injured. The chaos, captured on CCTV, quickly went viral on social media. The wedding venue turned into a battleground, prompting a brief police visit. However, no formal complaint has been filed yet. Authorities have stated that an investigation will begin once a complaint is received. The bride called off the wedding, and the groom’s party returned to Moradabad, Uttar Pradesh. Violent Brawl in Jalaun: Punches and Chairs Fly as Groom’s Family Clashes With Decorators at Wedding in UP; Police Respond As Video Goes Viral.

Wedding Brawl in Haridwar

हरिद्वार में शादी समारोह के दौरान दुल्हा और दुल्हन वर और वधु पक्ष के बीच रिबन काटने की रस्म के दौरान कहासुनी शुरू हो गई। रिबन काटने की रस्म के दौरान लड़के पक्ष की ओर से लड़कियों पर की गई छींटाकशी से विवाद शुरू हुआ। लड़की पक्ष ने इसका विरोध किया तो कहासुनी शुरू हो गई जो जल्दी ही… pic.twitter.com/AarZkp5uk6 — bhUpi Panwar (@askbhupi) April 23, 2025

