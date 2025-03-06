Bulandshahr, March 6: An engagement ceremony in Bulandshahr, Uttar Pradesh, took a dramatic turn when a woman, claiming to be the girlfriend of the soon-to-be bride, disrupted the event. The incident occurred at Ruby Hotel in the Gandhi Park area. The woman, identified as Bina, alleged that she had been in a four-year live-in relationship with the bride-to-be and could not accept her marrying someone else.

Bina’s unexpected arrival and accusations stunned the guests. She claimed that the woman had convinced her to reject marriage alliances, promising to stay together. She further alleged that she had even threatened suicide if she ever agreed to marry a man. As emotions ran high, Bina attempted to hold the woman’s hand and walk away with her, leading to chaos at the venue. Big Salute! Bride’s Mother Calls Off Wedding in Bengaluru After Drunk Groom and His Friends Create Ruckus, Asks Barati to Return, Video Goes Viral.

According to reports, Bina and the woman had met in a coaching class and fallen in love. Their relationship had remained a secret from their families. When Bina learned about the engagement, she rushed to the venue and interrupted the ceremony as the couple stepped on stage. She openly objected to the marriage and demanded answers. Delhi Shocker: Bride’s Father Calls Off Wedding After Groom Dances to Bollywood Song ‘Choli Ke Peeche Kya Hai’ With Friends in New Delhi.

However, the bride-to-be denied all of Bina’s claims. As tensions escalated, the boy’s family, shocked by the allegations, decided to call off the wedding. The situation soon became uncontrollable, prompting the hosts to call the police. Authorities arrived at the scene to manage the disruption and ensure peace.

The incident has sparked discussions on same-sex relationships, family expectations, and societal pressures. While no legal action has been reported, the dramatic engagement fallout has become a widely discussed topic in the area.

