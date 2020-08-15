New Delhi, August 15: Senior Congress leader and Rajya Sabha parliamentarian Ahmed Patel on Saturday hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his Independence Day speech while the later mentioned India's response to recent clashes along the Line of Control and Line of Actual Control. Patel stated that the government should take Opposition into confidence.

Expressing his opinion on PM's I-Day speech, the Congress leader said, as quoted by news agency ANI, "Merely saying it isn't enough. If they gave a response we're happy. We must believe what PM says but he & his govt know the reality. The reality isn't good. If they (Chinese soldiers) entered into our territory -Defence Min said something & PM said something else." PM Narendra Modi's Independence Day 2020 Message to China: Respect for India's Sovereignty is Supreme.

Adding more, Patel said, "They should at least take Opposition into confidence. If something has happened then what is there to be ashamed of? It happened earlier too. Action should be taken diplomatically, economically & they should be pushed back if they entered into this side."

Here's what the Rajya Sabha MP said:

Earlier in the day, PM Modi -- while addressing the nation on Independence Day -- had said, "From the LOC to the LAC, whoever has raised an eye on the sovereignty of the country, the country's army has responded in the same language." Adding more, the Premier said, "Respect for India's sovereignty is supreme for us. What our brave soldiers can do for this resolution, what the country can do, the world has seen this in Ladakh."

Here's what PM Modi had said:

It is to be known that as many as 20 Indian soldiers and an unknown number of Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) were killed in a violent clash in the Galwan Valley on June 15. Following this, tensions between India and China increased.

