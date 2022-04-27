Rajkot, April 27: In a shocking instance, a second-year student was assaulted by her husband on Sunday as he did not want her to study further. The victim, Hiral Khumbhariya, was admitted to Shardaben Hospital after being injured in the attack.

As per the report published in the Times of India, the victim wanted to get her hall ticket for second-year exams from her college but was stopped by her husband. He told her to quit her studies as he did not want her to study further. Karnataka Shocker: Woman Dies After Husband Beats Her, Locks Her Inside Room For 3 Hours Suspecting Fidelity.

As per the reports, the victim even pleaded with him to let her complete her second year and promised that she would quit afterward. He, however, abused her and assaulted her.

