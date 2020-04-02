AIIMS Physiology Department Doctor Tests Positive for COVID-19: Sources

AIIMS in Delhi (Photo Credits: IANS)

New Delhi, April 2: A resident doctor of the Physiology Department of All India Institute Of Medical Science (AIIMS), Delhi has tested positive for COVID-19, sources said. According to AIIMS sources, the doctor is admitted to the new private ward for further evaluation and multiple testing.

Moreover, his family members will also be screened for lethal infection, they added. On Wednesday, two resident doctors of Safdarjung Hospital were tested positive for coronavirus. Of the two doctors who were tested positive, one is a male posted at COVID-19 unit and the other is a female third-year post-graduation student from the Biochemistry Department, officials said. When Will Coronavirus End in India? This Graph Shows Importance of Lockdown and Forecast With Dates When India Can Get COVID-19 Free.

According to officials, the student has a past travel history to a foreign nation."Both the doctors have been admitted to the isolation ward," hospital officials said while adding that contact tracing of these two doctors is being done.

A doctor of the Delhi State Cancer Institute was also confirmed positive for COVID-19. There has been an increase of 131 COVID-19 cases in the last 12 hours.

The total number of COVID-19 positive cases on Thursday rose to 1965 in India, including 1764 active cases, 151 cured, discharged or migrated patients and 50 deaths, said Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.