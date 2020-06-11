Ajay Pandita Murder: Kulgam Sarpanch Vijay Raina Writes to PM And HM Seeking Security, Says BJP High Command Hasn't Responded to Repeated Requests

Kulgam Sarpanch Vijay Raina and PM Narendra Modi. (Photo Credit: Twitter/PTI)

Srinagar, June 11: Days after Congress Sarpanch Ajay Pandita was killed in Jammu and Kashmir, Kulgam Sarpanch Vijay Raina fears that he could be the next target of terrorists. Raina, a member of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), in his tweet has sought help from Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah. He also alleged that he has received no response from administration or party high command after repeated requests.

Making an appeal for help, Vijay Raina took to Twitter and wrote, "@narendramodi Ji @AmitShah Ji am serving my people in Kashmir as a Sarpanch and BJP District Spokesperson, Kulgam. My friend #AjayPandita was eliminated. I may be the next. Repeated requests to administration and party high command has shown no response till date. Please Help. 😥." Jammu and Kashmir: Ajay Pandita, A Sarpanch From Anantnag District, Killed After Terrorists Opened Fire At Him.

Here's what Raina wrote:

@narendramodi Ji @AmitShah Ji am serving my people in Kashmir as a Sarpanch and BJP District Spokesperson, Kulgam. My friend #AjayPandita was eliminated. I may be the next. Repeated requests to administration and party high command has shown no response till date. Please Help. 😥 — सरपंच विजय रैना (@VKRainaOfficial) June 11, 2020

Earlier on June 8, a Congress Sarpanch, Ajay Pandita, was killed by terrorists when they opened fire upon him at the main road in Lukbawan in Anantnag district. Soon after the incident, he was rushed to the hospital for treatment but later succumbed to his injuries at the hospital.

Following this, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi condoled the death of the sarpanch and said that violence will never win in Kashmir. Gandhi said Pandita sacrificed his life for the democratic process in Kashmir.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 11, 2020 03:23 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).