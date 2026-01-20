A violent fight broke out between two groups of students at IIMT University in Uttar Pradesh's Meerut. A video of the incident has surfaced on social media. The video shows a heated argument quickly escalating into a physical brawl within the university premises, with students seen exchanging blows and creating a chaotic scene. While the exact cause of the dispute remains under investigation, preliminary reports suggest the conflict stemmed from a minor personal disagreement that spiraled out of control. Following the circulation of the video, the university administration has taken note of the incident and launched an internal inquiry to identify those involved. Local police have also been alerted to the situation to prevent further escalation.

Clash Erupts Between Students at IIMT University in Meerut

